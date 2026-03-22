Following Texas’ win over Gonzaga, with the team that was originally in a play-in game knocking off a No. 3 seed, analyst and former coach Bruce Pearl is sounding the horn for the SEC. He believes the league deserves more credit.

Texas certainly looked the part in upsets over both BYU and Gonzaga. The Longhorns have gotten a well-rounded scoring effort and have answers at several spots.

“It’s time to give the SEC a little bit of love, OK?” Pearl said after the game. “This team finished 10th in the SEC. They were 9-9 in the conference and they’ve won three games in the NCAA Tournament against NC State, BYU and now Gonzaga. This is an 11-3 matchup.”

It didn’t look like most 11-3 matchups. In fact, if you didn’t know which team was which you would have hardly known who was favored.

Texas, one of the last teams in the NCAA Tournament field, is now one of the last 16 remaining. The Longhorns have punched their ticket to the Sweet 16.

“The reason why they lost five of the last six games is because they were playing in… the SEC,” Pearl said, pausing for effect. “I don’t think the conference got near enough credit and I think they’re proving it throughout the tournament.”

The SEC, at the time of this writing, is 10-3 in the NCAA Tournament. The only loss by a higher seed was Georgia falling in the 8-9 matchup against Saint Louis.

Pearl went on to discuss more Texas proving it belonged. He explained why.

“Second thing: Sean Miller. Nine Sweet 16s, so the model of consistency,” Pearl said. “And the last thing, I just think Texas is better. Their personnel is better. (Jordan) Pope as a point guard, (Dailyn) Swain as a scorer, (Tramon) Mark is a guy that can make a bucket at the end of the game. Matas (Vokietaitis), scoring at will on the inside, has gotten better. Chendall Weaver, the Energizer Bunny. They’ve just got too many pieces.

“I haven’t even looked ahead to see who they’ve got next, but they better be a really good team because Texas is as good as any. They can play with either one of those teams.”