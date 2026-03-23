2026 March Madness: ESPN ranks all remaining Sweet 16 teams from first to last

ESPN ranked all of the remaining Sweet 16 teams in the 2026 NCAA Basketball Tournament from first to last. There are some serious contenders at the top and big time underdogs at the bottom.

But this is why they play the games on the hardwood, rather than paper. Will more No. 1 seeds fall victim to an upset? Or play to their expectations?

Without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s Sweet 16 rankings ahead of the next slate of games. We start at the top.

ESPN went with the Wildcats as the top team remaining in the Sweet 16. They blitzed Long Island in the opening round and then beat Utah State by 12.

Next up is Arkansas. The Razorbacks are a hot commodity right now, but at the Wildcats’ best, this is a national title favorite.

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Michigan is next up in ESPN’s Sweet 16 rankings. The Wolverines are a No. 1 seed and ran through Howard and Saint Louis to get to this point.

They have Alabama, who’s a bit lower on this list. Michigan is the favorite, especially with guys like Aday Mara, Morez Johnson and Yaxel Lendeborg playing at a high level.

Duke avoided an upset scare at the hands of No. 16 Sienna in the first round before handling TCU in the second round. Going into the Sweet 16, we’ll get must-see TV as they take on St. John’s and Rick Pitino.

Isaiah Evans and Cameron Boozer can still carry this team to a title. But it’s only going to get a little more difficult each round they advance!

Houston is still searching for their first national title under Kelvin Sampson. BUt they’re back in the Sweet 16!

The Cougars dominated Idaho 78-47 and Texas A&M 88-57 in their first two games. The team next up in the rankings, Illinois, is next in the bracket. That could be the closest game of the weekend.

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Illinois, like Houston, could come out of that region and make the Final Four. Now that Florida is out, the Sweet 16 is seemingly wide open in this spot.

But the Illini have to get by Houston in order to truly prove they are a title contender. And, ya know, to stay alive in the tournament! Keaton Wagler is one of the best freshmen in the country and hasn’t slowed down in the tournament.

Iowa State beat down Tennessee State and Kentucky in their first two games to reach the Sweet 16. The Cyclones will be favored over Tennessee in this round.

Tamin Lipsey put up 26 points and 10 assists last time out and could be an X-Factor the rest of the tournament. If they can get Joshua Jefferson back, Iowa State might be back on the national title radar.

Purdue beat a solid Miami team 79-69 in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16. The Big Ten champions are rolling right now but they get a hot Texas team next.

The Longhorns have nothing to lose at this point, since they came to the First Four. That type of play might throw the Boilermakers for a loop as they come in the middle of ESPN’s Sweet 16 rankings.

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The Spartans dominated Bryant and got by Louisville in the first two rounds to advance to the Sweet 16. It’s going to be a fascinating matchup with UConn.

Funny enough, despite being seeded lower than the Huskies, the Spartans are ranked higher than Dan Hurley’s squad, per ESPN. Coen Carr and Jaxon Kohler are a dynamic duo than can take Tom Izzo and crew to the Final Four.

This might be Rick Pitino’s best squad at St. John’s to date. The Red Storm will take on Duke, one of the best teams remaining in the Sweet 16.

Perhaps St. John’s will utilize defense to take down the Blue Devils this coming round as well. This team has only lost one game in the last two-plus months.

The Huskies are lower on ESPN’s Sweet 16 rankings list than most probably expected. But Dan Hurley and UConn are in a good spot where they can make a run to a Final Four or even win a third title in four years.

Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. have been nearly unstoppable through two games. UConn beat Furman and UCLA by double digits.

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Is John Calipari going to do it again? Make us fall in love with his squad on a great run? Well so far, it’s been fun as they’ve beaten Hawaii and High Point to get to the Sweet 16.

But, the Razorbacks have Arizona, a No. 1 seed, in this round. If they pull off this upset, why not, let’s just go full throttle!

Nate Oats and Alabama are a little under the radar in terms of the Sweet 16 teams at this point. Still, they could be highly competitive against Michigan at their best.

Despite not having Aden Holloway due to his arrest, Labaron Philon Jr. and Latrell Wrightsell have filled the void. But will that system last against the Wolverines?

The Huskers have been a feel good story, finally, in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve never won a postseason game in this bracket, and have won two to make the Sweet 16!

Now, they have a winnable game against Iowa, a Big Ten foe and rival in the next round. Could this be the year where they make a magical run, finally? They’re ranked above them in these ESPN rankings.

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Tennessee knocked off Miami (Ohio) in the first round before upsetting No. 3 Virginia 79-72 in the second round. The Volunteers will have No. 2 Iowa State in the Sweet 16.

According to ESPN’s rankings, the Vols are behind the top contenders of course, but have a nasty defense. That could lead them to another upset or two.

Iowa upset Florida, a No. 1 seed in their region, to make it to the Sweet 16. Because of this, they’re on the lower end of ESPN’s rankings since they likely weren’t expected to get here.

Still, the Hawkeyes have been impressive. In a rivalry game against Nebraska this coming round, anything is possible!

In the anything is possible realm, how about First Four team Texas making it this far? The Longhorns will take on Purdue in the Sweet 16.

The Boilermakers have been ripe for the upset in recent years, so perhaps Texas keeps their magical run going. Jordan Pope and Tramon Mark lead the way as the stars to watch.