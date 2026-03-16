Florida is no stranger to going back-to-back in the NCAA Tournament. In fact, the Gators were the last team to accomplish the March Madness double until UConn did it in 2023 and 2024.

Could it happen again? At least one member of college basketball’s royalty believes so.

“They do have a chance. Todd Golden is a hell of a coach,” said former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said on The Pat McAfee Show. “One of the key things is they have their four big players, the four big guys back from last year. Those guys have been on this run before. And their two guards, (Boogie) Fland and Xaivian Lee, early in the year were learning to be on that level. They now know being at that level.”

Of course, Krzyzewski is also no stranger to the repeat national title. He won back-to-back championships with Duke back in the early ’90s.

So he knows what it takes. And he believes Florida is on the right track with its approach.

“The thing is when we did that in ’91 and ’92, after we won in ’91 people said, ‘You’re defending your championship,'” Krzyzewski said. “And I had a meeting with my guys in April of that year right after we won. I brought the trophy in, I said, ‘Look, this isn’t going away. We don’t have to defend a damned thing. What we have to do is pursue. Let’s pursue the next one.’ And I think this Florida team is pursuing right now.”

The Gators have won 12 of their last 13 games, though they did lose in the SEC Tournament semifinals to Vanderbilt. That game was a blowout, with Florida unable to defend and unable to hit open shots from the perimeter.

That lack of shot-making was a two-game trend and was something the team struggled with earlier in the season. It just might be Florida’s Achilles’ heel.

But Florida also has a unique strength. Just about no one in the country has the strength in numbers — and quality — that the Gators have in the frontcourt.

“They got knocked out by Vandy, but until they lost this last game they were probably the hottest team in the country,” Krzyzewski said. “With those four big guys, man, they rebound the hell out of the ball. Their last two games that I’ve watched they couldn’t hit. They could not knock down an outside shot. But they’ve got, they definitely have a shot to do it.”

That said, the road for Florida will be tough. Along the way there’s a potential rematch of last year’s national title game in the Elite Eight.

“The thing, if they advance all the way, the one and two (seeds), they’re going to play really another No. 1 seed who’s a No. 2, and that’s Houston, who Kelvin Sampson has done an incredible job there,” Krzyzewski said. “It would be a man’s game. I see more of those games throughout the tournament than I did last year. I think this has a chance to be just a great, great tournament.”