2026 Men's College World Series: Pairings, game times set for Omaha

Thanks to the weather, the Men’s College World Series field is not officially set just yet. But we do know what time teams will be playing and who will be head-to-head.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma and Alabama vs. St. John’s were two games on Sunday that were delayed until Monday afternoon due to weather. Once those makeup games are finalized, and any potential Game 3 doubleheader, we will have a fully set field.

Below are the pairings for the Men’s College World Series. The NCAA released times on Monday afternoon.

The College World Series field was all set to be finalized on Sunday until that rain came. Alabama won Game 1 against St. John’s and held a 7-2 lead in the eighth inning before the game was delayed until Monday. Unless St. John’s can make a late, miracle comeback, the Crimson Tide will advance. If the Red Storm does come back, Game 3 will be held at 2 p.m. ET.

Kansas was blown out in Game 1 by Oklahoma, 8-1, the same score the game currently sits at in the early portion of the game. Unless the Jayhawks can mount a comeback of their own, their season will be done and Oklahoma will advance to the College World Series. Any potential Game 3 would take place at 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

College World Series favorites taking shape

With the field all but set, we also have a better idea of who will be expected to take home the crown in Omaha this year. At the time of this publication, North Carolina and Texas lead the College World Series betting odds at BetMGM, both holding +275 odds to win the title. Georgia is just behind at +300. Below are the full list of odds.

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.