2026 MLB Draft: CBS Sports lists three options for No. 1 overall pick for Chicago White Sox

Ahead of the 2026 MLB Draft, the Chicago White Sox might have an interesting decision to make at the No. 1 overall pick. The draft kicks off on Saturday, July 11.

CBS Sports listed three options for the White Sox at the top of the draft. You really can’t go wrong with any of these guys, but it’s still a massive decision for the franchise.

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Without further ado, let’s look at who Chicago could take with the top pick. We’ll start with a great prospect out west!

Roch Cholowsky, SS – UCLA

Cholowsky is the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft. The UCLA star is likely to go No. 1 overall and it’s hard to argue otherwise for the White Sox. If they take him, it won’t take long for Cholowsky to work through the minors and make his way to Chicago’s big league roster.

Over the course of his college career, Cholowsky had a .329 batting average, 52 home runs, 167 RBI and 224 total hits. He also drew 105 career walks and had a .448 on-base percentage.

Grady Emerson, SS – Fort Worth Christian HS

Emerson could end up being the best player in this MLB Draft. But as we know, going with a high school prospect is a little riskier due to the age and time it would take to get through the minors. Still, Emerson in a White Sox uniform is a tantalizing possibility.

To say Emerson dominated in his senior year of high school would be an understatement. He finished with a batting average of .532 with seven home runs and 51 RBIs. Maybe the most absurd number is his OPS of 1.661. You would also be quick to notice 31 stolen bases.

Vahn Lackey, C – Georgia Tech

Lackey, like Cholowsky, is considered one of the best prospects in the MLB Draft. He likely won’t last long in the minors before Chicago would call him up to the Windy City.

In 60 games, the Georgia native notched six home runs and 45 RBIs with a .347 batting average. He also showcased his speed, leading the team and all Division I catchers with 18 stolen bases on 21 attempts. He was selected to the All-ACC Second Team and named a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award.