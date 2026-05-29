2026 MLB Draft: ESPN ranks top high school prospects committed to LSU, Tennessee, Texas, more

The 2026 MLB Draft picture is starting to come into focus as the college baseball season nears another epic conclusion. With that in mind, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel updated his latest draft rankings, featuring a loaded group of high school prospects committed to programs such as LSU, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt and Miami.

The rankings use future value, or FV, to project each player’s long-term upside. Age on draft day also matters heavily, with younger players often carrying more projection in team draft models. That number in parentheses represents the player’s age on draft day.

This year’s class features a bevy of premium athletes, with polished hitters and high-upside arms among them. Here’s a look at ESPN’s top-ranked high school prospects in their 2026 MLB Draft rankings.

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1. Grady Emerson (18.4), SS, Fort Worth Christian HS (TX), Texas commit

Grady Emerson sits atop the high school group as one of the most complete players in the class. The Texas commit brings advanced feel at the plate, strong swing decisions and the ability to impact the ball to all fields.

Defensively, he has the instincts, hands and arm strength to remain at shortstop long-term. His all-around game gives him one of the safest profiles among prep players in the draft.

2. Eric Booth Jr. (18.0), CF, Oak Grove HS (MS), Vanderbilt commit

Eric Booth Jr. brings elite athleticism and top-end speed to the outfield. The Vanderbilt commit has improved his swing and defensive polish, helping push him into top-10 pick territory.

His left-handed bat shows contact ability now with the potential for more power as he continues to develop. If the instincts catch up to the raw tools, Booth has major upside in center field.

3. Jacob Lombard (18.8), SS, Gulliver HS (FL), Miami commit

Jacob Lombard has the frame, athleticism and bloodlines scouts love at the top of a draft. The Miami commit is a 6-foot-3 shortstop with power potential and the ability to impact the game with his legs.

He still has some swing-and-miss to clean up, but the upside is obvious. Defensively, Lombard has the actions and range to stay at shortstop for a long time.

4. Jared Grindlinger (17.2), RF/LHP, Huntington Beach HS (CA), Tennessee commit

Jared Grindlinger is one of the youngest players in the draft class and brings legitimate two-way intrigue. Most evaluators prefer him on the mound, where his projection and arm speed stand out.

The Tennessee commit has already touched the mid-90s with his fastball and shows feel for multiple secondary pitches. There is also some offensive upside, though his pitching profile appears to carry the most draft helium.

5. Trevor Condon (18.5), CF, Etowah HS (GA), Tennessee commit

Trevor Condon is one of the better hit-and-speed prospects in the high school class. The Tennessee commit makes consistent contact from the left side and has the wheels to impact the game in multiple ways.

His power is still developing, but the bat-to-ball skills and center-field profile give him a strong foundation. Condon plays with energy and should remain in center field at the next level.

6. Gio Rojas (19.0), LHP, Stoneman Douglas HS (FL), Miami commit

Gio Rojas is one of the top arms in the entire class. The Miami commit can run his fastball into the upper 90s and pairs it with a sweeping slider that already looks like a true out pitch.

His changeup is still used less often, but the feel is there for a quality third offering. With athleticism, presence and strike-throwing ability, Rojas has frontline starter upside.

7. Bo Lowrance (18.8), 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (SC), Virginia commit

Bo Lowrance has gained momentum this spring because of his left-handed bat. The Virginia commit has a smooth swing and a strong track record against quality competition.

His 6-foot-5 frame gives him power projection, though he is still learning to fully tap into it. Defensively, he likely fits best at third base with a possible move to first depending on how his body develops.

8. Logan Schmidt (18.0), LHP, Ganesha HS (CA), LSU commit

Logan Schmidt has pushed himself toward the top of the left-handed pitching group. The LSU commit has shown increased velocity, reaching the mid-to-upper 90s with his fastball.

His slider flashes plus and gives him a legitimate swing-and-miss weapon. With three pitches and strike-throwing ability, Schmidt offers an exciting starting pitcher profile.

9. Archer Horn (18.4), SS, St. Ignatius Prep HS (CA), Stanford commit

Archer Horn is one of the more intriguing two-way athletes in Northern California. The Stanford commit is viewed more favorably as a position player thanks to his left-handed bat speed and defensive arm strength.

There is power projection in the swing as he continues adding strength. He may eventually move off shortstop, but the athleticism and arm give him multiple paths forward.

10. Cole Prosek (19.1), 3B/C, Magnolia Heights HS (MS), Mississippi commit

Cole Prosek is one of the most advanced bats in the high school class. The Mississippi commit has a quick, compact left-handed swing and consistently finds the barrel.

His defensive home is still being sorted out, with third base and catcher both possible options. The bat is the carrying tool, and it gives him a strong chance to rise as draft day approaches.

11. Brody Bumila (18.4), LHP, Bishop Feehan HS (MA), Texas commit

12. Coleman Borthwick (18.2), RHP, South Walton HS (FL), Auburn commit

13. Tyler Spangler (18.8), SS, De La Salle HS (CA), Stanford commit

14. Connor Comeau (17.9), SS, Anderson HS (TX), Texas A&M commit

15. James Clark (18.8), SS, St. John Bosco HS (CA), Duke commit

16. Will Brick (18.1), C, Christian Brothers HS (TN), Mississippi State commit

17. Carson Bolemon (19.3), LHP, Southside Christian HS (SC), Wake Forest commit

18. Aiden Ruiz (19.3), SS, Stony Brook HS (NY), Vanderbilt commit

19. Kaden Waechter (18.9), RHP, Jesuit HS (FL), Florida State commit

20. Landon Thome (18.7), SS, Nazareth Academy HS (IL), Florida State commit

21. Jensen Hirschkorn (18.6), RHP, Kingsburg HS (CA), LSU commit

22. Sean Dunlap (18.3), C, Crown Point HS (IN), Tennessee commit

23. Rocco Maniscalco (17.2), SS, Oxford HS (AL), Mississippi State commit

24. Sean Duncan (18.2), LHP, Terry Fox HS (CAN), Vanderbilt commit

25. Kaiden McCarthy (17.9), RHP, Vermont Academy HS (VT), Tennessee commit

26. Beau Peterson (18.9), 3B, Mill Valley HS (KS), Texas commit

27. Will Yow (18.6), SS, St. Anne’s Belfield HS (VA), Virginia commit

28. Jace Mataczynski (18.3), SS, Hudson HS (WI), Auburn commit

29. Luke Williams (18.6), SS, Franklin Regional HS (PA), Virginia commit

30. Blake Bowen (18.5), CF, JSerra Catholic HS (CA), Oregon State commit

31. Joseph Contreras (18.2), RHP, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS (GA), Vanderbilt commit

32. Bo Holloway (18.8), LHP, Christ Presbyterian HS (TN), Vanderbilt commit

33. Keon Johnson (18.3), SS, First Presbyterian HS (GA), Vanderbilt commit

34. Carson Bailey (21.4), LHP, McLennan JC (TX), Uncommitted

35. Hudson DeVaughan (19.4), RHP, Mooresville HS (IN), Alabama commit

36. Taj Marchand (17.9), SS, James Island Charter HS (SC), Ole Miss commit

37. Cooper Harris (18.1), RHP, Flower Mound HS (TX), Texas commit

38. Malachi Washington (18.1), CF, Parkview HS (GA), LSU commit

39. Cole Koeninger (18.9), SS, Keller HS (TX), Tennessee commit

40. Denton Lord (18.6), RHP, South Walton HS (FL), Mississippi State commit

41. Matt Ponatoski (18.4), RHP, Archbishop Moeller HS (OH), Kentucky commit

42. Will Adams (18.3), 1B, Hoover HS (AL), LSU commit

43. Gary Morse (19.0), RHP, Orange Lutheran HS (CA), Tennessee commit

44. Kevin Roberts Jr. (18.0), CF, Jackson Prep HS (MS), Florida commit

45. Noah Wilson (19.1), CF, McCallie HS (TN), Vanderbilt commit

46. Savion Sims (19.1), RHP, Prestonwood Christian HS (TX), Oklahoma commit

47. Dominic Santarelli (18.7), LF, St. Joseph Catholic HS (WI), LSU commit

48. Alex Weingartner (18.5), CF, St. Augustine Prep HS (NJ), Penn State commit

49. Ethan Bass (18.8), CF, Glenbrook North HS (IL), Wake Forest commit

50. Trey Ebel (17.8), SS, Corona HS (CA), Texas A&M commit

51. Wilson Andersen (18.5), RHP, Jesuit HS (FL), Mississippi State commit

52. Blake Bryant (18.9), RHP, Citizens Christian HS (GA), Clemson commit

53. Noah Danza (18.2), SS, Gloucester Catholic HS (NJ), Mississippi State commit

54. James Jorgensen (18.8), RHP, Jesuit HS (TX), Texas commit

55. Bryce Hill (18.3), RHP, Greenwich Country Day HS (CT), Stanford commit

56. Ethan Wachsmann (18.1), RHP, Grandview HS (CO), Wake Forest commit

57. Jack Slightom (18.2), RHP, Lyons Township HS (IL), Cincinnati commit

58. Kolby Stringer (18.3), RHP, West Marion HS (MS), LSU commit

59. Nathaneal Davis (18.4), CF, Bishop Moore HS (FL), LSU commit

60. Jake Carbaugh (18.0), RHP, Plant City HS (FL), Mississippi State commit

61. James Tronstein (18.3), SS, Harvard Westlake HS (CA), Stanford commit

62. Coleton Brady (17.8), RHP, TNXL Academy HS (FL), UCF commit

63. Cole Dennis (17.9), RHP, Bishop Snyder HS (FL), Jacksonville commit

64. Anthony Murphy (19.3), CF, Corona HS (CA), LSU commit

65. Landon Thiel (18.4), LHP, Jackson HS (OH), Ohio State commit

66. Jack Dugan (19.0), SS, Lipscomb Academy HS (TN), Tennessee commit

67. Dylan Bowen (19.4), SS, Hanover Central HS (IN), Oklahoma State commit

68. Cody Boshell (19.2), 1B, Bishop Snyder HS (FL), Tennessee commit