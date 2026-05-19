2026 NBA Draft: 16 biggest stay, go decisions left for college basketball

The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for NCAA players who wish to return next season is May 27. With just one week until final decisions must be declared, it is time to look at the long list of players running down the clock while evaluating their options.

A record low number of early entries has left a small number of players up in the air between college basketball and the professional game this offseason. Those who are still in the process have largely created leverage on both ends by comparing the two markets head-to-head.

With one week left until each player must declare their intent, here is a look at the 15 most important decisions for college basketball next season listed alphabetically.

Matt Able, NC State > North Carolina

Coming off a season where he averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds at NC State, Matt Able opted to enter the transfer portal and go through the NBA Draft process. Now committed to North Carolina and first-year coach Michael Malone, he can look for the right fit, knowing he can return to play for an NBA Finals winning coach.

Amari Allen, Alabama

Amari Allen left no question what he is looking for at the NBA Combine, speaking about the desire for a first-round guarantee. He also provided a glimpse at what Alabama and Nate Oats have promised if he returns, mentioning more ball-in-hand reps coming off a season where he averaged 11.4 points and 3.1 assists.

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Texas Tech has already done work in the transfer portal to brace for the potential departure of point guard Christian Anderson, who combined shooting with playmaking to break onto NBA radars. His decision will ultimately come down to whether teams are willing to invest in an undersized guard with those translatable skills.

Flory Bidunga, Kansas > Louisville

Flory Bidunga entered the transfer portal after the season, quickly committing to Louisville alongside point guard Jackson Shelstad. Ranked the No. 1 player in the cycle by On3’s Industry Rankings, he is undoubtedly one of the biggest swing pieces on the board this week as he finalizes a decision.

John Blackwell, Wisconsin > Duke

John Blackwell ranks No. 2 in the On3 Industry Rankings for this year’s transfer portal class, already committed to Duke with a chance to take his scoring ability to a national championship contender. That type of offensive pop will also interest NBA teams if they can convince him to stay in.

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

After retaining Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh without watching them go through the pre-draft process, Florida can once again return its talented frontcourt and lock up the No. 1 spot in the Way-Too-Early Top 25. However, Rueben Chinyelu impressive combine measurements and rebounding prowess will certainly make NBA teams think.

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

Jeremy Fears has as much hinging on his NBA Draft decision as any player, with the potential to return as a a preseason All-American on a Top 10 roster in college basketball. However, if he starts his professional career, it would leave a massive hole in Michigan State’s starting lineup for others to fill.

Allen Graves, Santa Clara > Transfer Portal

Allen Graves is the analytics darling of this NBA Draft class, with very wide opinions on his game during the pre-draft process. He also remains in the transfer portal, making him an extra impactful piece for the teams still pursuing him in their rotation.

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State > Transfer Portal

The No. 1 available transfer in the portal is Milan Momcilovic, who is still going through the NBA Draft process. Given how difficult it would be to replicate his incredible shooting last season, and the potential NIL deals on the table, it will be one of the most difficult decisions on the board.

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

After entering the NBA Draft process, many felt Malachi Moreno would definitely return to Kentucky for a sophomore campaign off a 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds performance. He has continued to see his stock rise through the combine, making the Wildcats sweat at a critical position where few backup options are available if he stays in.

Koa Peat, Arizona

Koa Peat helped lead Arizona to the Final Four as a freshman, seeing his draft status fluctuate throughout the season while developing a reputation for winning. Given the gap in perception between this draft class and the next, there could be great benefit in a return to college basketball as he rounds out his game with feedback.

Billy Richmond, Arkansas

Billy Richmond has developed into a high-level defender with potential to unlock more areas of his game during two seasons at Arkansas. Now, he must decided between continuing that development to round out his game in college or starting the clock on his professional career as a role player.

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

Andrej Stojakovic is an interesting case, with reports already linking him back to Illinois before the NBA Draft entry deadline. Now that he has put his name in the mix, they must wait for his official decision to come down to finalize the rotation for next season.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tyler Tanner is a player with All-American upside, breaking out as a high-level scorer and plus defender at the college level at Vanderbilt. Concerns about his size at the next level could help the Commodores, but there will also be real interest from teams which believe he can make an impact against bigger competition.

Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor > Transfer Portal

Tounde Yessoufou put up big scoring numbers at Baylor last season, entering the transfer portal late in the cycle to keep his options open while going through the NBA Draft process. His impressive measurements at the combine will make this decision even more difficult to call as he debates an NBA role or chance to improve on his efficiency as a sophomore.

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

The Arkansas backcourt already has talented pieces set for next season, but Meleek Thomas would provide them with a unique blend of on-ball ability, shooting and size. However, those same traits will make NBA teams wonder what role he could fill in their team.