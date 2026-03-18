2026 NBA Draft: Charles Barkley, Dick Vitale debate No. 1 pick during NCAA Tournament

College basketball fans were offered a rare treat in one of the opening games of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale teamed up in the broadcast booth to call a play-in game between NC State and Texas.

It afforded fans the chance to listen to two of basketball’s most influential voices. And it didn’t take long for some gold to emerge.

Speaking about teams in the Big Dance, Dick Vitale honed in on North Carolina. Specifically, he discussed an injury that he felt could really impact the team’s outlook in the NCAA Tournament.

“I feel bad for UNC losing that great Caleb Wilson,” Vitale said. “He’s such a super player.”

Charles Barkley wasted little time adding to that. In fact, he opened up on the upcoming NBA Draft and offered a bold opinion on where he would select Wilson.

“Tell you what, I really hate that too,” Charles Barkley said. “Because I’m not going to lie, if I had the No. 1 pick in the draft I might take him. I know everybody’s been talking about all these other guys. I might take Wilson if I had the No. 1 pick in the draft.”

There are certainly a handful of options for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. It’s as loaded a draft class as there has been in the last several years, with a few top-end stars that could each be deserving of the No. 1 overall pick.

Vitale offered his No. 1 pick. It’s the superstar from BYU.

“You’ve got to certainly look at it, but I think No. 1 in the draft is going to go, should go, to AJ Dybantsa,” Vitale said, pushing back a bit on Charles Barkley’s Wilson pick.

Barkley offered up some final thoughts on the top contenders for the No. 1 overall pick. He wrapped up the brief discussion.

“I like him. I love him,” he said of Dybantsa. “I like (Darryl) Peterson. I love (Cameron) Boozer. But I just love the way Caleb Wilson, especially the way the NBA is played today.”