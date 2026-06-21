The 2026 NBA Draft is set to get underway next week, with AJ Dybantsa projected as the number one overall pick. Throughout his varsity career, the BYU star played at three schools in three states. Finishing his high school career in Hurricane Utah Prep (Utah.), he stayed in-state to play D1 basketball.

Coming out of high school, the Cougars’ star was the number one prospect in the class of 2025 according to Rivals Industry Rankings. The number two prospect from his class, Darryn Peterson, another five-star, is currently projected to compete with him to be named with the first overall pick.

“The No. 1 player in the 2025 class, AJ Dybantsa, showcased a powerful arsenal. He has a dynamic offensive game at a lengthy 6-foot-9 and he showed a full array of scoring moves when he was playing 18 feet and in.” Rivals Jamie Shaw’s scouting summary read coming out of high school.

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Outside of his high school career, the BYU star also made a name for himself on the NIKE EYBL circuit. He competed on the NIKE EYBL Peach Jam circuit, then the highest level of EYBL high school play. In his freshman year, he led the league in scoring for Expressions Elite (Mass.) on the Under-17s circuit.

“EYBL shaped me a lot. I was playing top players who were a class or two above me, and I was making a name for myself as one of the younger guys on the circuit. That 2023 Peach Jam was the season I led the league in scoring as a freshman. So I was 15, 16 years old, scoring 27 a game. That was when I figured out my flow.” The NBA draft prospect revealed in an interview.

During his freshman year, he was named Peach-Jam offensive MVP. Leading the circuit in scoring, he finished the season averaging 25.8 points per game. In his freshman season in high school, for St. Sebastian’s (Mass.) he was named Massachusetts Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.

Averaging 19.1 points per game, he helped guide the Arrows to a state title game. Losing out due to a buzzer beater from Milton (Mass.) in the NEPSAC A state title game, Dybantsa put up 18 points in their semi-final matchup against Williston Northampton (Mass.)

Following his freshman year, the five-star prospect transferred to Prolific Prep (Calif.) in order to play in the Grind Session World Championship. Joined by the number one prospect in the class of 2026, Tyran Stokes, Dybantsa was named the Grind Session World Championship MVP, putting up 31 points in the championship game against Dream City Christian (Calif.)

After a year in California, Dybantsa transferred to Utah for his senior year. Averaging 28.6 points per game. During that season, he matched up with his former team, and his competition for the number one overall pick on Tuesday.

Dybasanta’s side fell in an 86-88 defeat, with the number one prospect putting up 49 points while Peterspon put up 61.

After competing against each other across so many scenes, including varsity basketball and D1 basketball with BYU and Kansas. The two will compete again tomorrow, with both being potential projected picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. The first round begins at 8. p.m EST on Tuesday.