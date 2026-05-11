2026 NBA Mock Draft: The Athletic releases new projections after lottery results

With the NBA Draft lottery results in, The Athletic provided a new NBA mock draft a month out from the event. Now that we know the teams and the order, it’s easier to project which players will go where.

Note: Due to The Athletic’s paywall, the full mock draft can be seen HERE. What follows is a breakdown of the Top 10 picks predicted by Sam Vecenie.

So without further ado, let’s dive into a new NBA mock draft. We’ll start with the projected No. 1 overall pick in 2026.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, F – BYU

Dybantsa looked like the most pro-ready player in college basketball this year. E goes No. 1 overall in this NBA mock draft to the Wizards.

The Wizards have been rebuilding for quite awhile but they can get a franchise player here. Last season, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, shot 51% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G – Kansas

Pererson is immensely talented but missed a chunk of games this year. There are questions about his health, concerning or not.

However, he didn’t wait long for his name to be called in this NBA mock draft. In 24 games last year, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F – Duke

Boozer was an absolute stud for the Blue Devils this season. He is projected to be highly productive at the next level based on his size and skillset.

So, this NBA mock draft has him going No. 3 overall. Last year, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, shot 55.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.

It seems like the top three are certainly going to be the picks, in whichever order. Here’s where NBA mock drafts get really interesting though!

Wilson is next up within the top five picks. At UNC, Wilson played really well in 24 games, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 57.8% from the floor.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, F – Illinois

Wagler helped lead Illinois to the Final Four this past spring. As a freshman, it seemed like he couldn’t be stopped.

The Jerry West Award winner is projected top five in this NBA mock draft and he’ll head out to LA. In 37 games, Wagler played a lot (33.9 minutes per game) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.

The Nets need some serious star power and a boost to the franchise. Acuff could be that player and this NBA mock draft sends the Arkansas star to New York.

Another freshman within the lottery picks, that’s just how this draft is going. Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range.

7. Sacramento Kings: Kingston Flemings, G – Houston

If you want a wildly explosive guard, Flemings is your guy. Funny enough, Kingston goes to the Kings. See what this NBA mock draft did?

In all seriousness, his decision making improved throughout the season and he’ll replace De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento. This past season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, shot 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.

Brown is next up in the NBA mock draft from The Athletic. He was limited to just 21 games this past season, but he played really well.

The Hawks need a spark in their backcourt and Brown fits the bill. He averaged 18.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, shot 41% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, G – Arizona

Burries overcame a slow start to his season and was the leading scorer on one of the best teams in the country. He’ll end up a top 10 pick, per this NBA mock draft.

In 39 games, Burries averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, shot 49.1% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range. He’ll be a nice addition to a team built around Cooper Flagg.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, F – Tennessee

The final pick of the top 10 of this NBA mock draft goes to the Bucks. They’re projected to select Ament out of Tennessee.

He played 35 games this past season as a freshman and was highly efficient. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, shot 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.