2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament: 16 regional host sites officially revealed

It’s officially NCAA Tournament time in college baseball. On Sunday night after conference tournament week wrapped up, the NCAA revealed the 16 regional host sites for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

There is no order of seeds just yet, as the NCAA is only revealing which 16 sites and schools are hosting the regionals. The order of 1-16 will be revealed on Monday when the full NCAA Tournament bracket is unveiled.

The full bracket will be released on Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET. There will be a one-hour selection show special on ESPN2.

Here’s the 16 hosts for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Athens (Georgia)

Regular Season Record: 45-12 (23-7 in SEC)

Conference Tournament Result: 3-0, SEC Champions

RPI: No. 7

Georgia ran away with the SEC regular season, going 23-7 in league play to win the conference by 3.5 games. In the SEC Tournament, the Bulldogs won their first two games against Mississippi State and Florida to reach the championship game. In the title game, they earned an 11-1 run-rule win against Arkansas. Georgia will be a top five seed.

Atlanta (Georgia Tech)

Regular Season Record: 45-9 (25-5 in ACC)

Conference Tournament Result: 3-0, ACC Champions

RPI: No. 2

Georgia Tech won the ACC regular season title by three games, ending with a 25-5 league record. The Yellow Jackets then beat Virginia and Miami in the ACC Tournament to reach the championship game against North Carolina. There, they won 13-6 to sweep the regular season and conference tournament titles.. Georgia Tech will be one of the top overall seeds on the hosting line.

Auburn (Auburn)

Regular Season Record: 36-18 (17-13 in SEC)

Conference Tournament Result: 2-1, lost in SEC Tournament semifinals

RPI: No. 3

Auburn went 17-13 during SEC play, keeping them top five in RPI. The Tigers then won a pair of games in the SEC Tournament, defeating LSU and Texas A&M before falling to Arkansas in the semifinals. Auburn could be seeded anywhere from 3-6, but they’re a lock to host in the top eight.

Austin (Texas)

Regular Season Record: 40-12 (19-10 in SEC)

Conference Tournament Result: 0-1 in SEC Tournament

RPI: No. 5

Texas entered the week as a secure top eight seed, but went 0-1 in the SEC Tournament with a loss to Arkansas on Friday. Still, the Longhorns should be secure in the top eight. They finished in second place in the SEC during the regular season and are top five in RPI.

Chapel Hill (North Carolina)

Regular Season Record: 43-10-1 (22-8 in ACC)

Conference Tournament Result: 2-1, lost in ACC Tournament championship

RPI: No. 4

North Carolina went 22-8 in ACC play during the regular season, and they were locked into the top eight coming into the week. The Tar Heels won games against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament to reach the championship against Georgia Tech. In the title game, UNC lost 13-6.

College Station (Texas A&M)

Regular Season Record: 39-13 (18-11 in SEC)

Conference Tournament Result: 0-1 in SEC Tournament

RPI: No. 14

Texas A&M finished the regular season in third place in the SEC at 18-11, looking like a top eight contender coming into the week. The Aggies went just 0-1 in the SEC Tournament, losing to Auburn on Friday. Top eight is still in play, but Texas A&M could finish anywhere from back end of the top eight to just outside.

Eugene (Oregon)

Regular Season Record: 38-15 (20-10 in Big Ten)

Conference Tournament Result: 2-1, lost in Big Ten Tournament championship

RPI: No. 15

Oregon came into the week right on the fringe to host a regional. The Ducks went 20-10 in Big Ten play during the regular season, and needed a strong showing in the tournament to solidify their case. Well, Oregon beat Washington and Nebraska, both on Saturday, to advance to the Big Ten Championship against UCLA. The two wins alone were enough to get in, even though the Ducks lost a tight 3-2 game against the Bruins.

Gainesville (Florida)

Regular Season Record: 37-18 (18-12 in SEC)

Conference Tournament Result: 2-1, lost in SEC Tournament semifinals

RPI: No. 11

Florida was never really in doubt as a host down the stretch. The Gators went 18-12 during SEC play, and then won two games in the SEC Tournament against Vanderbilt and Alabama before losing to Georgia in the semifinals on Saturday. Florida should end up in the top eight, likely in the No. 7 or No. 8 overall seed when the bracket drops tomorrow. If not, they’ll be just outside the top eight.

Hattiesburg (Southern Miss)

Regular Season Record: 40-14 (22-8 in Sun Belt)

Conference Tournament Result: 4-1, Sun Belt Champions

RPI: No. 12

Southern Miss is as consistent as anyone over recent years. They won 40 games once again, finishing 22-8 during Sun Belt play in the regular season. Rain wreaked havoc on the Sun Belt Tournament and Southern Miss started 2-0 before falling to Troy on Saturday. They won against Troy to start Sunday and advance to the Sun Belt championship. There, USM won 11-7 to earn the crown.

Lawrence (Kansas)

Regular Season Record: 39-16 (22-8 in Big 12)

Conference Tournament Result: 3-0, Big 12 Champions

RPI: No. 18

Kansas locked itself in as a host by becoming double Big 12 champions. The Jayhawks won the regular season with a 22-8 league record, and then swept through the Big 12 Tournament with three wins to secure the title. The Jayhawks will likely end up in the 10-14 range in the official bracket.

Lincoln (Nebraska)

Regular Season Record: 41-14 (23-7 in Big Ten)

Conference Tournament Result: 1-1, lost in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

RPI: No. 10

Nebraska looked to be in good shape entering the week, and they’re officially locked in as a top 16 seed. The Huskers went 23-7 in Big Ten play during the regular season, and are top ten in RPI. Nebraska will most likely finish outside the top eight, seeding anywhere in the back half of the top 16.

Los Angeles (UCLA)

Regular Season Record: 48-6 (28-2 in Big Ten)

Conference Tournament Result: 3-0, Big Ten Champions

RPI: No. 1

UCLA has been the top team in the country from start to finish this season. The Bruins lost just six games in the regular season, and just two in Big Ten play. 28-2 in the Big Ten is an impressive feat. More than likely, UCLA will be the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Worst case, they’ll be No. 2.

Morgantown (West Virginia)

Regular Season Record: 37-13 (21-9 in Big 12)

Conference Tournament Result: 2-1, lost in Big 12 Tournament championship

RPI: No. 17

West Virginia came into the week as a host, and won two games in the Big 12 Tournament before falling to Kansas in the championship. The Mountaineers were one of a handful of teams jockeying for positioning in the back end of the top 16, and they have been rewarded for a strong season that saw them go 21-9 in Big 12 play.

Starkville (Mississippi State)

Regular Season Record: 39-16 (16-14 in SEC)

Conference Tournament Result: 1-1 in SEC Tournament

RPI: No. 13

Mississippi State felt solid as a host coming into the week, and then went 1-1 in the SEC Tournament with a win over Missouri before falling to Georgia. The Bulldogs went 16-14 in the regular season during SEC play, but they found themselves in a heated race for the final couple of hosting spots as the week went on. Ultimately, Mississippi State gets the edge and will be at home next weekend.

Tallahassee (Florida State)

Regular Season Record: 38-16 (19-11 in ACC)

Conference Tournament Result: 0-1 in ACC Tournament

RPI: No. 8

Florida State went 0-1 this week in the ACC Tournament, losing their only game against Pittsburgh. Still, the Seminoles went 19-11 during ACC play and finished the week top eight in RPI. It’s a crowded competition for the final couple of top eight spots. FSU should end up being seeded somewhere between No. 7 and No. 10.

Tuscaloosa (Alabama)

Regular Season Record: 37-18 (18-12 in SEC)

Conference Tournament Result: 0-1 in SEC Tournament

RPI: No. 6

Alabama finished the regular season 18-12 in the SEC, putting them in position to host as a top eight seed with their RPI also in the top ten. The Crimson Tide went 0-1 in the SEC Tournament with a loss to Florida, which crowded the competition for the final few top eight spots. If Alabama isn’t in the top eight, they shouldn’t fall below the top ten.