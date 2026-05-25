2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket: Schedule, TV revealed for Friday, first day of regionals
The 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament and bracket has been officially set. After the full reveal, the schedule and TV information for Friday, the opening day of regional weekend, was released.
As always, regionals are played in a double-elimination format. The No. 1 seed in each regional will take on their No. 4 seed, with the No. 2 and 3 seeds facing off on Friday. The winners will then move on to play on Saturday, as will the losers.
The winner of each regional will advance to the Super Regionals. For the hosts ranked as a top eight seed, they will host the Super Regional round if they win their regional.
The action is set to get underway on Friday at 12 noon ET. The host of each regional decides if they want to play the first or second game on Friday. Here’s where everyone lands.
All times Eastern
Los Angeles Regional
1. UCLA (1) vs. 4. Saint Mary’s (3:00 p.m., ESPNU)
2. Virginia Tech vs. 3. Cal Poly (8:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of Morgantown Regional
Atlanta Regional
1. Georgia Tech (2) vs. 4. Illinois-Chicago (12:00 p.m., ACCN)
2. Oklahoma vs. 3. The Citadel (5:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of Lawrence Regional
Athens Regional
2. Boston College vs. 3. Liberty (2:00 p.m., ESPN+)
1. Georgia (3) vs. 4. Long Island (7:00 p.m., SECN)
Faces winner of Starkville Regional
Auburn Regional
1. Auburn (4) vs. 4. Milwaukee (1:00 p.m., ESPN+)
2. UCF vs. 3. NC State (6:00 p.m., ESPNU)
Faces winner of Lincoln Regional
Chapel Hill Regional
2. Tennessee vs. 3. East Carolina (12:00 p.m., ESPNU)
1. North Carolina (5) vs. 4. VCU (5:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of College Station Regional
Austin Regional
1. Texas (6) vs. 4. Holy Cross (1:00 p.m., SECN)
2. UC Santa Barbara vs. 3. Tarleton State*(6:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of Eugene Regional
Tuscaloosa Regional
2. Oklahoma State vs. 3. USC Upstate (2:00 p.m., ESPN+)
1. Alabama (7) vs. 4. Alabama State (7:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of Tallahassee Regional
Gainesville Regional
1. Florida (8) vs. 4. Rider (1:00 p.m., ESPN+)
2. Miami vs. 3. Troy (6:00 p.m., ACCN)
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Faces winner of Hattiesburg Regional
Hattiesburg
1. Southern Miss (9) vs. 4. Little Rock (2:00 p.m., ESPN+)
2. Virginia vs. 3. Jacksonville State (7:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of Gainesville Regional
Tallahassee Regional
1. Florida State (10) vs. 4. St. John’s (3:00 p.m., ACCN)
2. Coastal Carolina vs. 3. Northern Illinois (8:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of Tuscaloosa Regional
Eugene Regional
2. Oregon State vs. 3. Washington State (3:00 p.m., ESPN+)
1. Oregon (11) vs. 4. Yale (8:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of Austin Regional
College Station Regional
1. Texas A&M (12) vs. 4. Lamar (4:00 p.m., SECN)
2. USC vs. 3. Texas State (9:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of Chapel Hill Regional
Lincoln Regional
1. Nebraska (13) vs. 4. South Dakota State (4:00 p.m., ESPN+)
2. Ole Miss vs. 3. Arizona State (9:00 p.m., ESPNU)
Faces winner of Auburn Regional
Starkville Regional
1. Mississippi State (14) vs. 4. Lipscomb (2:00 p.m., ESPN+)
2. Cincinnati vs. 3. Louisiana (7:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of Athens Regional
Lawrence Regional
1. Kansas (15) vs. 4. Northeastern (1:00 p.m., ESPN+)
2. Arkansas vs. 3. Missouri State (6:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of Atlanta Regional
Morgantown Regional
2. Wake Forest vs. 3. Kentucky (12:00 p.m., ESPN2)
1. West Virginia (16) vs. 4. Binghamton (5:00 p.m., ESPN+)
Faces winner of Los Angeles Regional