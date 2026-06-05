2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket: Updated Super Regional matchups, scores, TV

Not too long ago, 64 teams still had the dream of winning the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament. But a highly entertaining round of regionals dwindled the list down to 16. Some of the best teams in college baseball remain, all with the same goal of advancing to Omaha and earning a national championship.

So, a fantastic weekend of Super Regional action should be on the way. The action gets underway on Friday night and could extend all the way to Monday, depending on results.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Matchups, times, and television broadcasts have already been determined. Let’s get into the full schedule, preparing for what should be another fun weekend of college baseball.

All times Eastern

Morgantown Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: No. 16 West Virginia vs. Cal Poly, Noon (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: No. 16 West Virginia vs. Cal Poly, Noon (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 7

Game 3: No. 16 West Virginia vs. Cal Poly, TBD (TBD)

Troy Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: Troy vs. Little Rock, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: Troy vs. Little Rock, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday, June 7

Game 3: Troy vs. Little Rock, TBD (TBD)

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: No. 5 North Carolina vs. USC, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: No. 5 North Carolina vs. USC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 7

Game 3: No. 5 North Carolina vs. USC, TBD (TBD)

Auburn Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: No. 4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: No. 4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 7

Game 3: No. 4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss, TBD (TBD)

Lawrence Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m. (TBD)

Monday, June 8

Game 3: No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, TBD (TBD)

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s, 3 p.m. (TBD)

Monday, June 8

Game 3: No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s, TBD (TBD)

Austin Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, June 8

Game 3: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon, TBD (TBD)

Athens Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State, Noon (ESPN)

Monday, June 8

Game 3: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State, TBD (TBD)