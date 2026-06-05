2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket: Updated Super Regional matchups, scores, TV
Not too long ago, 64 teams still had the dream of winning the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament. But a highly entertaining round of regionals dwindled the list down to 16. Some of the best teams in college baseball remain, all with the same goal of advancing to Omaha and earning a national championship.
So, a fantastic weekend of Super Regional action should be on the way. The action gets underway on Friday night and could extend all the way to Monday, depending on results.
[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]
Matchups, times, and television broadcasts have already been determined. Let’s get into the full schedule, preparing for what should be another fun weekend of college baseball.
All times Eastern
Morgantown Super Regional
Friday, June 5
Game 1: No. 16 West Virginia vs. Cal Poly, Noon (ESPN2)
Saturday, June 6
Game 2: No. 16 West Virginia vs. Cal Poly, Noon (ESPN2)
Sunday, June 7
Game 3: No. 16 West Virginia vs. Cal Poly, TBD (TBD)
Troy Super Regional
Friday, June 5
Game 1: Troy vs. Little Rock, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, June 6
Game 2: Troy vs. Little Rock, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sunday, June 7
Game 3: Troy vs. Little Rock, TBD (TBD)
Chapel Hill Super Regional
Friday, June 5
Game 1: No. 5 North Carolina vs. USC, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, June 6
Game 2: No. 5 North Carolina vs. USC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 7
Game 3: No. 5 North Carolina vs. USC, TBD (TBD)
Auburn Super Regional
Friday, June 5
Game 1: No. 4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, June 6
Game 2: No. 4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 7
Game 3: No. 4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss, TBD (TBD)
Lawrence Super Regional
Saturday, June 6
Game 1: No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, June 7
Game 2: No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m. (TBD)
Monday, June 8
Game 3: No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, TBD (TBD)
Tuscaloosa Super Regional
Saturday, June 6
Game 1: No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, June 7
Game 2: No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s, 3 p.m. (TBD)
Monday, June 8
Game 3: No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s, TBD (TBD)
Austin Super Regional
Saturday, June 6
Game 1: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 7
Game 2: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, June 8
Game 3: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon, TBD (TBD)
Athens Super Regional
Saturday, June 6
Game 1: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 7
Game 2: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State, Noon (ESPN)
Monday, June 8
Game 3: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State, TBD (TBD)