2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Crain & Cone pick College World Series winner

The NCAA Tournament field in baseball was announced on Monday afternoon. Teams now know their road to the College World Series.

But who will win it all this season? UCLA has been a juggernaut from start to finish. But the fine folks at the Crain & Cone show aren’t necessarily sold on the Bruins taking home the hardware at day’s end.

First, the hosts invited D1Baseball’s Jack Delongchamps to join the set to discuss the upcoming Regionals. Then they asked him for his pick to win the College World Series.

“Just be right. I was with the (Georgia) guys last night and maybe I’m a little bit sleep deprived or maybe I’ve just dranken all of the red Kool-Aid that the city of Athens will provide me,” Delongchamps said. “But that’s their Thanos, gentleman, they’re collecting infinity stones. Regular season SEC championship, sure. First SEC Tournament championship in history, in the program’s history, yeah, we see you Wes Johnson. It’ll be a regional, it’ll be a Super and then that fifth guy, I’ll see the Dawgs in Omaha.

“What’s that coming down the track? Do they have tracks in Omaha? How’s that work?”

Georgia has certainly been a steamroller this season and is one of the favorites to win it all at the College World Series. The Bulldogs earned the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament, meaning they’ll get the right to host a Regional and then a potential Super Regional.

Blain Crain, one of the co-hosts on the show, was quick to join Delongchamps in picking Georgia to win it all. He put on a UGA helmet, sat down and began barking.

“Them Dawgs, baby,” he hollered. “Them Dawgs.”

But the final pick on the set might surprise some. That one was made by Jake Crain.

He’s got an entirely different team winning the College World Series this season. One that might raise some eyebrows in SEC territory.

“We’ve got Georgia and Georgia, and I get it,” Crain said. “Makes a lot of sense. The team I’m picking is in that same conference. And Georgia fans aren’t going to like this.

“It’s Florida to me, baby. It’s Florida to me. They’ve got the talent. Florida may have more Major League baseball players playing right now on this team. I know the hitting has kind of come and gone. Kevin O’Sullivan‘s kind of a lot to take for a lot of people. I like the one-two punch they’ve got on the mound, but I love the bullpen.”

The road to the College World Series will begin with NCAA Regional action beginning on Friday. The first games will begin at noon ET. You can view the complete bracket here.