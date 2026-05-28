2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament: ESPN ranks teams with most MLB Draft pospects

Friday brings the beginning of the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament. Multiple teams feel good about their chances of dog piling in Omaha and winning a national championship. Of course, you need some talent on your roster to do so. Specifically, players MLB teams believe have a future in the big leagues.

So, ahead of the NCAA Tournament, ESPN has ranked the teams with the most MLB Draft prospects. More than just the 2026 cycle is under consideration here. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel even gives us a glance at what’s to come in the future.

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Ten teams are listed by McDaniel. Let’s get the ball rolling out West, where a well-known name in college baseball propels this team above the rest.

When you have the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, it’s tough to argue against taking the top spot. McDaniel admits as such, saying Roch Cholowsky carries a ton of weight. Congratulations are in order for the Chicago White Sox.

ESPN: “Cholowsky is the leading candidate to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 draft and is narrowly the top prospect in all of amateur baseball — ranking somewhere inside of the top 20 prospects in pro baseball once he signs — so he’s doing some real heavy lifting here.”

“Close second” is how McDaniel described Georgia Tech. Maybe there is a little more depth coming out of Atlanta. However, Cholowsky’s upside over GT catcher Vahn Lackey sees them come in at No.2.

ESPN: “The Yellow Jackets also have a ton of depth of draftable players beyond this, largely on the mound. Cholowsky’s edge over Lackey gives UCLA the slight edge overall, but Georgia Tech is a very close second.”

The name for MLB fans to write down when watching Florida is Brendan Lawson. McDaniel says there is a chance he is the first name off the board in 2027. If Lawson were ’26 eligible, the top-five might be a possibility.

ESPN: “He’s nowhere near as famous to casual fans as Cholowsky or Lackey because he isn’t in the 2026 class, but Lawson would go in the top five picks in this year’s draft if he was eligible and will battle Dax Whitney for the top spot in the 2027 draft.”

Mississippi State finds itself in the top five of this list because of its underclassmen. Most of the talent propelling them (which comes on the pitching side) has the opportunity to return for the 2027 season. Of course, the Bulldogs will have to work to keep them in Starkville.

ESPN: “There’s an argument that Mississippi State has the best collection of underclassmen pro prospects on the same pitching staff of all time.”

Much of what McDaniel said about Mississippi State applies to Wake Forest. He even looked into his crystal ball and projected the Demon Deacons to be higher in this exercise next May.

ESPN: “I can guarantee Wake Forest will be high in next year’s version of this list because it has three potential high-first-round picks on the mound who are all underclassmen.”

Jim Schlossnagle put together one of the more talented rosters in college baseball this season. From top to bottom, there are a lot of quality players in Austin. Although they miss out on the top five, some top-end prospects exist.

ESPN: “(Aiden) Robbins and (Dylan) Volantis are both first-round talents while (Carson) Tinney and (Adrian) Rodriguez are probably second-rounders with some small chance to last until the third — but also a shot to sneak into the compensation round.”

Tennessee has handled the loss of head coach Tony Vitello quite well. There might not be too many Vols picked in Philadelphia this year. But ESPN believes plenty of MLB scouts will be in Knoxville moving forward.

ESPN: “Tennessee has a lot of early-round talent, as well. Kuhns is the only one for this year’s draft, so the Volunteers likely move up in next year’s iteration.”

We saw a top-three finish from Texas A&M in the SEC regular season. That alone tells you the Aggies have enough to compete with anyone in the country. McDaniel highlighted three guys, specifically, who should be picks in the first two rounds.

ESPN: “(Chris) Hacopian will likely go in the first round this year, (Caden) Sorrell will go somewhere between the compensation round and second round, and (Gavin) Grahovac likely goes in the second round but could sneak into the comp round to the right team.”

Talent was not an issue this season in Baton Rouge. McDaniel sees plenty of players worthy of being taken early in their respective MLB Draft classes. But LSU could not put everything together during the 2026 season. As a result, they will be watching the NCAA Tournament at home.

ESPN: “LSU is the only team in these rankings that didn’t make this year’s NCAA tournament. There are only two likely first-rounders here, but the Tigers have three additional possible first-rounders.”

At times, one player can really carry a team when it comes to comparisons. Arkansas is no different. Ryder Helfrick is the team’s catcher and a projected top-10 selection this summer. He helped the Razorbacks get nod for the final spot.

ESPN: “Arkansas grabs the final spot with a prospect group headlined by Helfrick, who now has a real shot to go inside of the top 10 picks this summer.”