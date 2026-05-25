2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Official bracket revealed

The 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket is now official. In a Selection Monday special, the NCAA revealed the full path to the College World Series.

The 16 regional hosts were announced on Sunday night. This year’s hosts come from the SEC (7), ACC (3), Big Ten (3), Big 12 (2) and Sun Belt (1).

Of note, this is the first year in which the selection committee will seed teams 1-32. That means every 2-seed will be seeded in addition to the hosts. Teams are then podded into groups of four, and paired with the corresponding group of hosts. Hosts 13-16 can only receive a 2-seed from the 2-seed pod of seeds 17-20, and so on. That can still change a little bit as teams from the same conference are not able to play in the same regional.

After a fun season and buildup, it’s time to start the path to the College World Series. Here’s the full NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket.

This story will be updated as the bracket is revealed

Los Angeles Regional

1. UCLA (1)*

2. Virginia Tech

3. Cal Poly*

4. Saint Mary’s*

Atlanta Regional

1. Georgia Tech (2)*

2. Oklahoma

3. The Citadel*

4. Illinois-Chicago*

Athens Regional

1. Georgia (3)*

2. Boston College

3. Liberty

4. Long Island*

Auburn Regional

1. Auburn (4)

2. UCF

3. NC State

4. Milwaukee*

Chapel Hill Regional

1. North Carolina (5)

2. Tennessee

3. East Carolina*

4. VCU*

Austin Regional

1. Texas (6)

2. UC Santa Barbara

3. Tarleton State*

4. Holy Cross*

Tuscaloosa Regional

1. Alabama (7)

2. Oklahoma State

3. USC Upstate*

4. Alabama State*

Gainesville Regional

1. Florida (8)

2. Miami

3. Troy

4. Rider*

Hattiesburg

1. Southern Miss (9)*

2. Virginia

3. Jacksonville State*

4. Little Rock*

Tallahassee Regional

1. Florida State (10)

2. Coastal Carolina

3. Northern Illinois*

4. St. John’s*

Eugene Regional

1. Oregon (11)

2. Oregon State

3. Washington State*

4. Yale*

College Station Regional

1. Texas A&M (12)

2. USC

3. Texas State

4. Lamar*

Lincoln Regional

1. Nebraska (13)

2. Ole Miss

3. Arizona State

4. South Dakota State*

Starkville Regional

1. Mississippi State (14)

2. Cincinnati

3. Louisiana

4. Lipscomb*

Lawrence Regional

1. Kansas (15)*

2. Arkansas

3. Missouri State

4. Northeastern*

Morgantown Regional

1. West Virginia (16)

2. Wake Forest

3. Kentucky

4. Binghamton*