2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Projected Field of 64 after Week 12

The end of college baseball’s regular season is nearly upon us. Just two weeks are left until the postseason, and On3’s latest NCAA Baseball Tournament projections are here. There are a ton of changes in this week’s Field of 64.

There’s just one change this week on the hosting front. The SEC sits ahead of everyone else with eight regional hosts. They’re followed by the ACC (3), Big Ten (2), Sun Belt (2) and Big 12 (1).

The SEC also sits on top with 12 NCAA Tournament bids. Other leagues with multiple bids are the ACC (9), Big 12 (7), Big Ten (5), Conference USA (3), American (2), Big West (2), and Sun Belt (2).

With just two weeks left until conference tournaments start, the stakes have never been higher. Here’s On3’s full Field of 64 heading into Week 13.

Field of 64 Projections: NCAA Tournament Bubble

Last Four In: Michigan, Virginia Tech, TCU, East Carolina

First Four Out: Pitt, Purdue, Louisiana, Miami (OH)

Next Four Out: Vanderbilt, UAB, LSU, Arkansas State

Michigan and Virginia Tech were both in the Last Four In last week, and they remain there after Week 12. TCU was safely in the field last week but dropped down to the last four in after being swept by Oklahoma State. East Carolina was also safely in and a 2-seed last week, but became the new last team in after a 1-3 week that included a series loss to Memphis.

Pitt was the last team in last week, but it is now the first team out after being swept by Florida State. Purdue also remains in the first four out, while Louisiana and Miami (OH) move into the next four out and within striking distance. In the next four out, Vanderbilt and LSU remain in the hunt. LSU’s RPI is up to 55, while Vanderbilt’s is 71. UAB and Arkansas State remain in the mix as well.

Los Angeles Regional

1. UCLA (1)*

2. Miami (31)

3. Gonzaga*

4. Fairleigh Dickinson*

UCLA needed a big comeback on Sunday to avoid losing its first Big Ten game of the season, but it got it. Now at 24-0 in league play, 43-4 overall and still at No. 1 in RPI, the Bruins feel like a lock to be the top overall seed at this point. It would take something drastic to unseat them. Miami holds onto one of the final spots as a 2-seed, currently 33-14, 13-11 in the ACC and No. 33 in RPI.

Oxford Regional

1. Ole Miss (16)

2. Virginia (18)

3. Missouri State

4. San Diego State*

Ole Miss lost its series to Arkansas over the weekend, but remains a host as our No. 16 overall seed. The Rebels are 32-17 overall, 12-12 in the SEC and No. 13 in RPI with the No. 4 strength of schedule. Virginia fell out of the hosting mix a couple of weeks back, but is still in the hunt to sneak back in. The Cavaliers come in as our No. 18 overall seed this week, with hosting still very much on the table.

College Station Regional

1. Texas A&M (9)

2. Wake Forest (24)

3. UC Santa Barbara

4. Tarleton State*

Texas A&M fell to Auburn over the weekend and comes in just short of the top eight in this week’s NCAA Tournament projections. The Aggies are 35-10, 15-8 in SEC play, No. 8 in RPI and No. 24 in strength of schedule. Wake Forest is all of a sudden back in the hosting mix, too. The Demon Deacons are up to No. 21 in RPI, currently 32-17 overall and 14-13 in the ACC while sitting No. 10 in strength of schedule.

Lawrence Regional

1. Kansas (8)*

2. Boston College (26)

3. Eastern Illinois*

4. Wright State*

Kansas continues to maintain control of the Big 12, currently 20-4 in league play and 37-11 overall, while sitting at No. 14 in RPI. The Jayhawks’ No. 80 strength of schedule could hurt him, but at this point, they feel pretty locked in as a host unless they falter down the stretch. Boston College’s hosting chances took a huge hit over the weekend when they fell at Clemson. They aren’t completely out of it yet, but the path looks very tough now.

Chapel Hill Regional

1. North Carolina (5)

2. Oklahoma State (28)

3. Campbell*

4. Winthrop*

North Carolina had its “bye” week in Week 12, playing just twice. The Tar Heels split those two games and fell one spot to the No. 5 overall seed. The Tar Heels are 37-9-1 overall and 17-7 in ACC play, and sit No. 6 in RPI with the No. 15 strength of schedule. Oklahoma State is rapidly rising in the NCAA Tournament picture, and it comes in as a 2-seed after sweeping TCU over the weekend.

Starkville Regional

1. Mississippi State (12)

2. West Virginia (21)

3. Saint Joseph’s*

4. Indiana State*

Mississippi State battled in a series against Texas, but ultimately dropped two out of three. Still, the Bulldogs sit 36-12 overall, 14-10 in SEC play and No. 9 in RPI with the No. 12 strength of schedule. They are certainly still in play for the top eight, but come in a little short for now as a comfortable host. West Virginia could play their way back into hosting, too, but is currently outside with an RPI of No. 25 with a strength of schedule at No. 81.

Los Angeles Regional

1. USC (13)

2. Oregon State (17)

3. Tennessee

4. Cal Poly*

USC remains in pretty good standing to host, but is far from locked in. The Trojans are No. 10 in RPI with the No. 39 strength of schedule, currently 37-12 overall and 19-8 in Big Ten play. Oregon State has been a host all year in our NCAA Tournament projections, but fell out this week. The Beavers drop down to the first team out of the hosting race after a 3-2 week that dropped their RPI to No. 15. Tennessee, meanwhile, lost a series to Kentucky and drops back down to being a 3-seed.

Auburn Regional

1. Auburn (4)

2. Jacksonville State (29)*

3. TCU

4. Binghamton*

Auburn’s series win over Texas A&M was a massive one, and they’re up to our No. 4 overall seed this week. The Tigers are 32-14 overall, 14-10 in SEC play, No. 4 in RPI and No. 1 in strength of schedule. That’s a hosting lock and a team that’s feeling extremely good about being a top eight seed. Jacksonville State also had a big week, taking the series over Missouri State to solidify themselves as a 2-seed, although they aren’t locked in there just yet.

Atlanta Regional

1. Georgia Tech (2)*

2. Liberty (32)

3. Michigan

4. Bethune-Cookman*

Georgia Tech had a scare over the weekend, dropping its series opener to Xavier before rebounding and winning the series. The Yellow Jackets are now 39-8 overall, 19-5 in ACC play, No. 2 in RPI and No. 18 in strength of schedule. They are also essentially locked into the top eight right now, and it’d be tough to imagine them falling any lower than the No. 5 seed. Liberty continues to establish itself in the race for a 2-seed, currently 35-13 overall, 18-6 in Conference USA and No. 26 in RPI.

Hattiesburg Regional

1. Southern Miss (15)

2. Oklahoma (19)

3. East Carolina

4. Southeastern Louisiana*

Southern Miss feels pretty safe as a host right now, although they come in as our No. 15 overall seed. The Golden Eagles are 34-14 overall, 16-8 in Sun Belt play, No. 11 in RPI and No. 9 in strength of schedule. Oklahoma is right on the cusp of hosting too, coming in as the No. 19 overall seed in this week’s NCAA Tournament projections. The Sooners are No. 19 in RPI and No. 8 in strength of schedule, 30-16 overall and 12-12 in the SEC this season.

Tallahassee Regional

1. Florida State (10)

2. Oregon (23)

3. Kentucky

4. North Florida*

Florida State swept Pitt over the weekend, and that was a major weekend for their hosting chances. The Seminoles now feel pretty safe, currently 33-14 overall, 15-9 in the ACC, No. 7 in RPI and No. 5 in strength of schedule. It’d take a lot of chaos to push them out of the top 16 now. Oregon continues to stay in the hosting conversation, though its RPI at No. 27 is a problem. Kentucky, on the other hand, was one of the last four teams in last week. Now, they’re above the bubble and safely in for now after taking a series from Tennessee.

Tuscaloosa Regional

1. Alabama (7)

2. Cincinnati (25)

3. Kent State*

4. Niagara*

Alabama swept Vanderbilt over the weekend, putting it back in as a host after being just outside in last week’s NCAA Tournament field. The Crimson Tide are 32-16, 13-11 in SEC play, No. 5 in RPI and No. 3 in strength of schedule. That’s enough to vault them all the way up to our No. 7 overall seed in this week’s field. Cincinnati is back up to a 2-seed as well, now No. 22 in RPI, 32-17 overall and 13-11 in Big 12 play.

Athens Regional

1. Georgia (6)*

2. UCF (27)

3. Virginia Tech

4. Penn*

Georgia remains one of the most interesting teams to seed in this year’s projections. The Bulldogs are currently 38-11 overall and 18-6 in SEC play, up 2.5 games on the next closest team. But their RPI is No. 16 and strength of schedule is No. 43. Still, winning the SEC regular season will carry a lot of weight, and is enough for us to keep them in the top eight.

Conway Regional

1. Coastal Carolina (11)*

2. Arkansas (22)

3. Western Carolina*

4. Army*

Coastal Carolina continues to hold a three-game lead in the Sun Belt, now 33-14 overall and 19-5 in league play. The Chanticleers’ RPI is down to No. 17, though, with strength of schedule at No. 26. Still, winning the league by three games would give them the edge over Southern Miss in terms of seeding, and they’re the No. 11 seed in this week’s NCAA Tournament. Arkansas is quietly trending upwards, now 32-17, 13-11 in the SEC and No. 30 in RPI.

Gainesville Regional

1. Florida (14)

2. Nebraska (20)

3. NC State

4. St. John’s*

Florida won a big series over Oklahoma this weekend, and they come in as our No. 14 overall seed this week. The Gators are 31-17 overall, 13-11 in the SEC and No. 12 in RPI, also No. 2 in strength of schedule. They’d feel pretty good about hosting if the season ended today, but it’s not locked up just yet. Nebraska also remains in play to host, although its series sweep at the hands of Ohio State really hurt those chances. Still, the Cornhuskers are 34-14, 17-7 in the Big Ten and No. 18 in RPI. NC State is also back on the rise, safely in as a 3-seed after a series win over Miami.

Austin Regional

1. Texas (3)

2. Arizona State (30)

3. UTSA*

4. Oral Roberts*

No change here, Texas remains the No. 3 overall seed for another week. The Longhorns picked up a series win over Mississippi State, improving to 35-10, 15-8 in SEC play, No. 3 in RPI and No. 7 in strength of schedule. Top eight feels like a lock at this point, with a top five seed feeling pretty secure, too. Arizona State remains in play as a 2-seed, getting the nod after taking a tight series from UCF over the weekend.