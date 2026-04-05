2026 NCAA Final Four: Michigan defeats Arizona, advances to national championship

Michigan advances to the national championship game after winning 91-73 over Arizona in the Final Four. In one of the most anticipated matchups of the NCAA Tournament, there was no questioning the outcome from the opening minutes.

The first half was dominated by Michigan, taking a 16-point lead to the locker room over Arizona. The Wolverines did this despite early foul trouble and an injury which sent Yaxel Lendeborg to the locker room before a second half return.

Aday Mara led the way with a strong interior presence, scoring 26 points with nine rebounds. Elliot Cadeau added strong play at point guard, finishing with 13 and 10 assists. Freshman Trey McKenney added 16 points to the total.

In Year Two under Dusty May, Michigan is headed to its first national championship game since 2018 and will have a chance to lift its second banner in history – after 1989. The highly-touted coach has continued to build his resume which features one previous Final Four appearance with FAU but will now add a further step in the NCAA Tournament run.

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The Final Four is full of talent this season, with two 1-seeds left in the bracket, along with a 2-seed and 3-seed which have won their region. Each team took a unique path from the start of the season to the finish, but has earned a right to battle for the national championship.

UConn made it into the Final Four by knocking off No. 1 overall seed Duke with a thrilling comeback. The Huskies also took down 3-seed Michigan State and 7-seed UCLA after opening the NCAA Tournament against 15-seed Furman.

The Huskies are headed to the national championship game after holding off a late Illinois rally in the first game of the night. They led for most of the contest, but needed clutch shots over the final minutes of the second half to win 71-62.

This marks the third trip to the national championship game in four seasons for Dan Hurley and the Huskies. They won back-to-back titles in the two previous appearances in 2023 and 2024.

The national championship game is schedule to tip-off at 8:50 pm ET on Monday. The game, played inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, will be broadcast on CBS.