2026 NCAA Final Four: UConn defeats Illinois, advances to national championship

UConn is headed to the national championship game after holding off a late Illinois rally in the Final Four. The Huskies led for most of the contest, but needed clutch shots over the final minutes of the second half to win 71-62.

A back-and-forth first half saw both teams hold the lead, as UConn stretched the advantage as high as 10 points late. Both teams went into the break hoping to improve their shooting percentages in the second half.

Tarris Reed helped lead the way for UConn, posting 17 points and 11 rebounds. Braylon Mullins scored big in the first half and came up clutch late, finishing with 15. Solomon Ball also posted big numbers, adding 13 in the game.

This marks the third trip to the national championship game in four seasons for Dan Hurley and the Huskies. They won back-to-back titles in the two previous appearances in 2023 and 2024.

UConn continues to cement its place among college basketball’s elite programs, with six national championships since 1999, and another shot to lift the trophy on Monday.

More on NCAA Tournament, Final Four

The Final Four is full of talent this season, with two 1-seeds left in the bracket, along with a 2-seed and 3-seed which have won their region. Each team took a unique path from the start of the season to the finish, but has earned a right to battle for the national championship.

UConn made it into the Final Four by knocking off No. 1 overall seed Duke with a thrilling comeback. The Huskies also took down 3-seed Michigan State and 7-seed UCLA after opening the NCAA Tournament against 15-seed Furman.

Illinois made its way to the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament by knocking off 9-seed Iowa in the Elite Eight. Before that, they took down 2-seed Houston and 11-seed VCU, along with 14-seed Penn early.

The path for Arizona included a win over 2-seed Purdue and 4-seed Arkansas. This came on the heels of first-weekend wins over 9-seed Utah State and 16-seed Long Island.

Michigan made it to the Final Four with wins over 6-seed Tennessee and 4-seed Alabama during the second weekend. Prior to that, they took down 9-seed St. Louis and 16-seed Howard.

The national championship game is schedule to tip-off at 8:50 pm ET on Monday. The game, played inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, will be broadcast on CBS.