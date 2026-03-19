2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket matchups, results, schedule, TV

There are 64 teams in the NCAA Tournament, but only one will hoist the national championship trophy. It won’t be easy for fans to keep up with the seemingly endless action, but the guide below will certainly help.

The SEC leads all conferences with 10 teams in the NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten trails closely behind with nine teams in, while the Big 12 has eight. Florida is the reigning champion, but Duke is the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance this season.

Last season, seeding was spot-on, with all four 1-seeds reaching the Final Four. However, it’s a new year and upsets could be abound. Check out all of the NCAA Tournament matchups, results and pertinent information below.

Round of 64

East (Washington DC)

Greenville

1 Duke vs. 16 Siena | March 19, 2:50 p.m. ET (CBS)

9 TCU 66, 8 Ohio State 64 [Ohio State eliminated]

TCU pulled off the first upset of the NCAA Tournament in its 66-64 win over Ohio State on Thursday. It was a back-and-forth contest, but TCU forward Xavier Edmonds ultimately scored the game-winning basket with 4.3 seconds remaining. Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton missed his game-tying attempt from half court, punching the Horned Frogs’ ticket to the Round of 32.

San Diego

5 St. John’s vs. 12 Northern Iowa | March 20, 7:10 p.m. ET (CBS)

4 Kansas vs. 13 Cal Baptist | March 20, 9:45 p.m. ET (CBS)

Buffalo

6 Louisville vs. 11 South Florida | March 19, 1:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

3 Michigan State vs. 14 North Dakota State | March 19, 4:05 p.m. ET (TNT)

Philadelphia

7 UCLA vs. 10 UCF | March 20, 7:25 p.m. ET (TBS)

2 UConn vs. 15 Furman | March 20, 10 p.m. ET (TBS)

South (Houston)

Tampa

1 Florida vs. 16 Prairie View A&M | March 20, 9:25 p.m. ET (TNT)

8 Clemson vs. 9 Iowa | March 20, 6:50 p.m. ET (TNT)

Oklahoma City

5 Vanderbilt vs. 12 McNeese State | March 19, 3:15 p.m. ET (truTV)

4 Nebraska 76, 13 Troy 47 [Troy eliminated]

It didn’t take long for the better team to assert itself in the contest between Nebraska and Troy. In front of a very friendly crowd in Oklahoma City, the Cornhuskers simply couldn’t miss. They hit 14 shots from 3-point range and were led by a game-high 23 points from Pryce Sandfort, cruising to a 76-47 win.

Greenville

6 North Carolina vs. 11 VCU | March 19, 6:50 p.m. ET (TNT)

3 Illinois vs. 14 Penn | March 19, 9:25 p.m. ET (TNT)

Oklahoma City

7 St. Mary’s vs. 10 Texas A&M | March 19, 7:35 p.m. ET (truTV)

2 Houston vs. 15 Idaho | March 19, 10:10 p.m. ET (truTV)

West (San Jose)

San Diego

1 Arizona vs. 16 Long Island | March 20, 1:35 p.m. ET (TNT)

8 Villanova vs. 9 Utah State | March 20, 4:10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Portland

5 Wisconsin vs. 12 High Point | March 19, 1:50 p.m. ET (TBS)

4 Arkansas vs. 13 Hawai’i | March 19, 4:25 p.m. ET (TBS)

Portland

6 BYU vs. 11 Texas | March 19, 7:25 p.m. ET (TBS)

3 Gonzaga vs. 14 Kennesaw State | March 19, 10:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

St. Louis

7 Miami (FL) vs. 10 Missouri | March 20, 10:10 p.m. ET (truTV)

2 Purdue vs. 15 Queens | March 20, 7:35 p.m. ET (truTV)

Midwest (Chicago)

Buffalo

1 Michigan vs. 16 Howard | March 19, 7:10 p.m. ET (CBS)

8 Georgia vs. 9 Saint Louis | March 19, 9:45 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tampa

5 Texas Tech vs. 12 Akron | March 20, 12:40 p.m. ET (truTV)

4 Alabama vs. 13 Hofstra | March 20, 3:15 p.m. ET (truTV)

Philadelphia

6 Tennessee vs. 11 Miami (OH) | March 20, 4:25 p.m. ET (TBS)

3 Virginia vs. 14 Wright State | March 20, 1:50 p.m. ET (TBS)

St. Louis

7 Kentucky vs. 10 Santa Clara | March 20, 12:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

2 Iowa State vs. 15 Tennessee State | March 20, 2:50 p.m. ET (CBS)