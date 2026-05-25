2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket: Field of 64 Projections after reveal of 16 hosts

The NCAA has officially revealed the 16 sites and teams that will host a regional in the upcoming 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament. After the reveal of the hosts, On3 has updated our Field of 64 projections for a final time before the official bracket is released.

In our projections entering Sunday, the only difference was we had Arkansas hosting and West Virginia at the No. 17 overall seed. With the Mountaineers hosting, obviously the Razorbacks will now be a 2-seed. The SEC has seven hosts, followed by the ACC (3), Big Ten (3), Big 12 (2), and Sun Belt (1).

In terms of bids to the NCAA Tournament, the SEC leads the way with 12. Other multi-bid leagues are the ACC (8), Big 12 (7), Big Ten (4), Sun Belt (4), Conference USA (3), Big West (2), and Southern (2). Kentucky slides up to earn the SEC a 12th bid due to ECU winning the American and UTSA falling to the outside of the bubble.

The official NCAA Tournament bracket will be fully unveiled on Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The hour-long selection show special will give us the full path to the College World Series in Omaha.

2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Bubble Watch

Last Four In: TCU, Mercer, Virginia Tech, Kentucky

First Four Out: Texas State, NC State, UTSA, High Point

Next Four Out: Pittsburgh, Michigan, Miami (OH), Purdue

Los Angeles Regional

1. UCLA (1)*

2. Liberty (32)

3. Cal Poly*

4. Saint Mary’s*

Morgantown Regional

1. West Virginia (16)

2. Arkansas (17)

3. Virginia Tech

4. Northern Illinois*

Gainesville Regional

1. Florida (8)

2. Coastal Carolina (26)

3. USC Upstate*

4. Lipscomb*

Tallahassee Regional

1. Florida State (9)

2. Oklahoma State (24)

3. VCU*

4. St. John’s*

Auburn Regional

1. Auburn (5)

2. Virginia (29)

3. Troy

4. Holy Cross*

Lawrence Regional

1. Kansas (13)*

2. Wake Forest

3. Kentucky

4. Rider*

Chapel Hill Regional

1. North Carolina (4)

2. Oklahoma (28)

3. East Carolina*

4. Yale*

Eugene Regional

1. Oregon (13)

2. Oregon State (19)

3. UC Santa Barbara

4. Washington State*

Atlanta Regional

1. Georgia Tech (2)*

2. Louisiana (31)

3. Mercer

4. Long Island*

Starkville Regional

1. Mississippi State (15)

2. USC (18)

3. TCU

4. Little Rock*

Tuscaloosa Regional

1. Alabama (7)

2. Jacksonville State (25)*

3. Arizona State

4. Alabama State*

Hattiesburg Regional

1. Southern Miss (10)*

2. Tennessee (23)

3. UCF

4. Binghamton*

Austin Regional

1. Texas (6)

2. Miami (27)

3. Tarleton State*

4. South Dakota State*

College Station Regional

1. Texas A&M (11)

2. Cincinnati (21)

3. Boston College

4. Lamar*

Athens Regional

1. Georgia (3)*

2. Missouri State (30)

3. The Citadel*

4. Milwaukee*

Lincoln Regional

1. Nebraska (14)

2. Ole Miss (20)

3. Northeastern*

4. Illinois-Chicago*