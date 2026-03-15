When the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket came out Sunday evening, teams learned their paths to a national championship. But CBS Sports’ Bruce Pearl and Clark Kellogg pointed out two teams that could be “vulnerable” during March Madness.

Pearl had concerns about Kentucky, which drew a No. 7 seed and will take on No. 10 seed Santa Clara in the first round. Kellogg, meanwhile, noted a key injury to Michigan that might have impacted the Wolverines down the stretch and through the Big Ten Tournament.

With Kentucky, though, Pearl noted Santa Clara’s ability to get out in front on offense while also crashing the boards. That’s why he wondered if the ‘Cats could be in a tough spot when the Round of 64 gets underway.

“What jumps out at me is the 7-10 matchup,” Pearl said. “Santa Clara, you talked about it. They’re big, they’re long, they do a great job in the offensive end. They rebound the offensive glass. Kentucky could be vulnerable in its 7-10 matchup.”

Santa Clara went 26-8 during the regular season and 15-3 in West Coast Conference play to finish third in the league. The Broncos then fell to Gonzaga in the conference tournament, but still did enough to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. They rank 35th in KenPom heading into the big dance, including the 23rd-most efficient offense in the country.

Michigan, meanwhile, got dealt quite a blow in its road win at Illinois. The Wolverines lost point guard LJ Cason to a season-ending injury, and while they only lost one more game before the NCAA Tournament – the Big Ten title game against Purdue – Cason’s injury might have already had an impact.

As a result, Kellogg wondered if Michigan could start feeling it even more. Given Purdue’s performance against the Wolverines in Chicago on Sunday, he said other teams could start feeling better about a potential matchup against them.

“Michigan is a little vulnerable,” Kellogg said. “This LJ Cason injury, I think, is going to eventually start to catch up as they move forward. They struggled a bit today in a way where I think it gives some other teams some confidence.”

It’s all part of the conversation as the 2026 NCAA Tournament gets underway. The First Four starts Tuesday in Dayton, followed by the Round of 64 beginning on Thursday.