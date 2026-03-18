With the Field of 68 in place, college basketball fans across the country have made their bracket predictions. That includes former president Barack Obama, who has multiple major upsets in his Elite Eight to set up some intriguing Final Four picks.

Obama notably has Illinois going to the Final Four, taking down No. 1 seed Florida to get there. In the Midwest Region, he also has Iowa State pulling off the upset against No. 1 seed Michigan at the United Center in Chicago.

Elsewhere, Obama picked USF to take down Louisville in the first round and Utah State winning against Villanova. His national championship game prediction is Duke vs. Arizona, with the Wildcats coming out on top over the Blue Devils at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Barack Obama's bracket!



Arizona wins it all 🏆

USF > Louisville 🔥

Illinois eliminates Florida 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/us123NZv56 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2026

Dating back to his days as president, Obama – a well-known basketball fan – has publicly released a bracket each year. In 2024, he explained why, acknowledging how many picks he gets wrong. He sees it as a chance to have fun during March Madness and see if other fans can get more correct than he does.

“My attitude is, you know, it gives people great pleasure with all the intelligence I have available to me – you know, the CIA, the NSA, all of that input – when they beat me, they feel good. I want to give people that satisfaction,” Obama said at the time, via CBS News.

Obama’s national championship game notably features the top two overall seeds in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Duke came in atop the entire field after putting together a dominant run through the regular season, finishing 32-2 overall and also winning a second straight conference title.

Freshman Cameron Boozer is considered a frontrunner for National Player of the Year and enters the NCAA Tournament with 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He leads Duke in all three categories.

Arizona, meanwhile, moved up to the No. 2 overall seed after Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament loss to Purdue over the weekend. The Wildcats won the Big 12 title after taking down Houston in the championship game to cap off a 32-2 overall record during the regular season and conference tournament. U of A also went 16-2 in Big 12 play to win the regular-season title by two games.

The First Four of the 2026 NCAA Tournament got underway Tuesday in Dayton. From there, it’s off to the first round on Thursday with a full slate of games on tap.