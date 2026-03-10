2026 NCAA Tournament Predictions: Bracketology changes as high-major conference tournaments begin
Tuesday marks the start of high-major conference tournament action, with a handful of bubble teams looking to improve their chances at an at-large bid. Meanwhile, the WCC has increased its chance of securing three bids with an upset.
The NCAA uses the NET Rankings – an analytic algorithm that ranks every team in college basketball by splitting wins and losses into four categories (known as quadrants) – to help the selection committee build the 68-team bracket in March. Bracketology aims to predict how the selection committee will seed each team based on the results to this point in the season while accounting for other factors that impact the final bracket.
As the bubble teams create headlines across the country, there is a much clearer picture of where teams stand in the pecking order. Using that information, here is another early look at the 2026 Bracketology field from On3.
Bracketology will update each day from now until Selection Sunday, with live updates after key results. Stay tuned for the latest projections. Last updated at 10 am ET on 3/10.
Bracketology
Projected 1-line: Duke, Michigan, Arizona, Florida
Last four byes: Texas A&M, NC State, Texas, Missouri
Last four in: UCF, SMU, VCU, Indiana
First four out: Auburn, New Mexico, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati
First Four (Dayton)
16 LIU (NEC) vs. 16 Howard (MEAC)
16 Bethune-Cookman (SWAC) vs. 16 Lehigh (Patriot)
11 UCF vs. 11 VCU
11 SMU vs. 11 Indiana
East (Washington)
Greenville
1 Duke (ACC) vs. 16 LIU/Howard
8 Iowa vs. 9 St. Louis (A10)
San Diego
5 Arkansas vs. 12 Stephen F. Austin (Southland)
4 Texas Tech vs. 13 Utah Valley (WAC)
Oklahoma City
6 Wisconsin vs. 11 Missouri
3 Iowa State vs. 14 Portland State (Big Sky)
St. Louis
7 St. Mary’s vs. 10 NC State
2 Illinois vs. 15 FURMAN (SoCon)
1-seed Duke
Duke remains the No. 1 overall seed in bracketology after picking up a win over North Carolina to close the regular season. The Blue Devils are ensured a 1-seed spot, but need to win the ACC Tournament to lock up the top overall spot.
2-seed Illinois
Illinois remains on the 2-seed line after winning their final regular season game against Maryland. The Fighting Illini will then determine where they land in the bracket with the success of their Big Ten Tournament run.
South (Houston)
Tampa
1 Florida (SEC) vs. 16 QUEENS (ASUN)
8 UCLA vs. 9 TCU
Philadelphia
5 North Carolina vs. 12 South Florida (American)
4 Kansas vs. 13 NORTH DAKOTA STATE (Summit)
Greenville
6 Louisville vs. 11 Miami (OH) (MAC)
3 Purdue vs. 14 Hofstra (CAA)
Buffalo
7 Georgia vs. 10 Santa Clara
2 UConn vs. 15 Merrimack (MAAC)
1-seed Florida
Florida picks up a win over Kentucky to close out the regular season, helping them jump UConn for a 1-seed spot. If they win out in the SEC Tournament, the Gators should lock themselves on the top seed-line for Selection Sunday.
2-seed UConn
UConn suffered a loss against Marquette to close the regular season, dropping their grasp on the 1-seed line. Now, the Huskies must make a deep Big East Tournament run to get back into the mix for the top seed-line.
Midwest (Chicago)
Philadelphia
1 Michigan (Big Ten) vs. 16 UMBC (AEC)
8 Utah State (MWC) vs. 9 Clemson
Portland
5 Vanderbilt vs. 12 HIGH POINT (Big South)
4 Virginia vs. 13 NORTHERN IOWA (MVC)
St. Louis
6 Tennessee vs. 11 UCF/VCU
3 Nebraska vs. 14 TROY (SBC)
Oklahoma City
7 Villanova vs. 10 Texas
2 Houston vs. 15 TENNESSEE STATE (OVC)
1-seed Michigan
Michigan remains the No. 2 overall seed in bracketology after winning their final regular season game against Michigan State. The Wolverines still have a shot at the No. 1 overall seed if they can win out through the Big Ten Tournament and get a Duke loss.
2-seed Houston
Houston remains in a large debate over the final 2-seed spot, but is able to hold on after a win over Oklahoma State to close the regular season. Their spot in bracketology will ultimately come down to the Big 12 Tournament results.
West (San Jose)
San Diego
1 Arizona (Big 12) vs. 16 Bethune-Cookman/Lehigh
8 Kentucky vs. 9 Ohio State
Tampa
5 St. John’s (Big East) vs. 12 Yale (Ivy)
4 Alabama vs. 13 Liberty (CUSA)
Portland
6 BYU vs. 11 SMU/Indiana
3 Gonzaga vs. 14 UC Irvine (Big West)
Buffalo
7 Miami vs. 10 Texas A&M
2 Michigan State vs. 15 Wright State (Horizon)
1-seed Arizona
Arizona remains in the mix with Duke and Michigan to land the No. 1 overall seed in bracketology after beating Colorado to close the regular season. The Wildcats would need a Big 12 title and losses by those above them, but are at no risk of dropping to the 2-seed line.
2-seed Michigan State
Michigan State remains on the 2-seed line despite a loss in its regular season finale against Michigan. The Spartans can still move up the board with a strong Big Ten Tournament performance.