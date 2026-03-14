2026 NCAA Tournament Predictions: Bracketology updates from Saturday's conference championships, more

The NCAA Tournament bubble is closing in on its final form, with plenty bid-stealers still alive entering the finals two days before Selection Sunday reveals the field of 68. As teams make their final case, how far will the bubble shrink, and who will punch their bid.

The NCAA uses the NET Rankings – an analytic algorithm that ranks every team in college basketball by splitting wins and losses into four categories (known as quadrants) – to help the selection committee build the 68-team bracket in March. Bracketology aims to predict how the selection committee will seed each team based on the results to this point in the season while accounting for other factors that impact the final bracket.

As the bubble teams create headlines across the country, there is a much clearer picture of where teams stand in the pecking order. Using that information, here is another early look at the 2026 Bracketology field from On3.

Bracketology will update each day from now until Selection Sunday, with live updates after key results. Stay tuned for the latest projections. Last updated at 9 am ET on 3/14.

Bracketology

Projected 1-line: Duke, Michigan, Arizona, Florida

Last four byes: Santa Clara, NC State, UCF, Miami (OH)

Last four in: Missouri, SMU, VCU, Texas

First four out: SDSU, Auburn, Oklahoma, Indiana

First Four (Dayton)

16 SIENA (MAAC) vs. 16 Howard (MEAC)

16 LEHIGH (Patriot) vs. 16 Southern (SWAC)

11 Missouri vs. 11 SMU

11 VCU vs. 11 Texas

East (Washington)

Greenville

1 Duke (ACC) vs. 16 SIENA (MAAC)

8 Ohio State vs. 9 Georgia

Portland

5 Arkansas vs. 12 HIGH POINT (Big South)

4 St. John’s (Big East) vs. 13 UC Irvine (Big West)

Buffalo

6 Louisville vs. 11 VCU/Texas

3 Michigan State vs. 14 NORTH DAKOTA STATE (Summit)

St. Louis

7 UCLA vs. 10 Santa Clara

2 Iowa State vs. 15 TENNESSEE STATE (OVC)

1-seed Duke

© Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke remains the No. 1 overall seed in bracketology after surviving a close postseason showdown against Clemson. The Blue Devils are ensured a 1-seed spot, but need to win the ACC Tournament to lock up the top overall spot.

2-seed Iowa State

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones coach TJ Otzelberger watches game play during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Iowa State jumps up to take Illinois’ spot on the 2-seed line after a Big 12 Tournament win over Texas Tech. The Cyclones’ loss against Arizona did not do much damage, leaving them in position for Selection Sunday.

South (Houston)

Tampa

1 Florida (SEC) vs. 16 LEHIGH/Southern

8 Ohio State vs. 9 St. Louis (A10)

Portland

5 Kansas vs. 12 Akron (MAC)

4 Gonzaga (WCC) vs. 13 NORTHERN IOWA (MVC)

Greenville

6 BYU vs. 11 Missouri/SMU

3 Illinois vs. 14 TROY (SBC)

Philadelphia

7 Miami vs. 10 Texas A&M

2 UConn vs. 15 UMBC (AEC)

1-seed Florida

Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden gestures with a Gator Chomp against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida picks up a win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament, helping keep them above UConn for a 1-seed spot. If they win out in the SEC Tournament, the Gators should lock themselves on the top seed-line for Selection Sunday.

2-seed UConn

© David Butler II-Imagn Images

UConn has advanced to the Big East Championship against St. John’s looking to stay in the hunt for a 1-seed jump in bracketology with a win. The Huskies will require a loss by Florida to complete the swap.

Midwest (Chicago)

Buffalo

1 Michigan (Big Ten) vs. 16 LIU (NEC)

8 Villanova vs. 9 Georgia

San Diego

5 Texas Tech vs. 12 MCNEESE (Southland)

4 Vanderbilt vs. 13 NORTHERN IOWA (MVC)

Oklahoma City

6 Louisville vs. 11 VCU/Texas

3 Purdue vs. 14 Utah Valley (WAC)

Oklahoma City

7 Kentucky vs. 10 NC State

2 Houston vs. 15 QUEENS (ASUN)

1-seed Michigan

(Photo by Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images)

Michigan remains the No. 2 overall seed in bracketology after winning their postseason matchup against Ohio State. The Wolverines still have a shot at the No. 1 overall seed if they can win out through the Big Ten Tournament and get a Duke loss.

2-seed Houston

(Troy Taormina | Imagn Images)

Houston remains one of the only 2-seed teams which could still hypothetically reach the 1-seed line with a Big 12 title and help from those above. Their spot in bracketology will ultimately come down to Florida and UConn down the stretch.

West (San Jose)

San Diego

1 Arizona (Big 12) vs. 16 IDAHO (Big Sky)

8 Clemson vs. 9 Iowa

Tampa

5 Wisconsin vs. 12 Yale (Ivy)

4 Alabama vs. 13 HOFSTRA (CAA)

Philadelphia

6 Tennessee vs. 11 Miami (OH)

3 Virginia vs. 14 WRIGHT STATE (Horizon)

St. Louis

7 St. Mary’s vs. 10 UCF

2 Purdue vs. 15 FURMAN (SoCon)

1-seed Arizona

(Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

Arizona remains in the mix with Duke and Michigan to land the No. 1 overall seed in bracketology after beating Iowa State in the postseason. The Wildcats would need a Big 12 title and losses by those above them, but are at no risk of dropping to the 2-seed line.

2-seed Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts to a call during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mackey Arena. – Marc Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports

Purdue makes a return to the 2-seed line after staging a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament with some key wins. The Boilermakers will look to close strong and solidify their spot on Selection Sunday.