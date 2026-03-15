2026 NCAA Tournament Predictions: Final Bracketology updates on Selection Sunday

The NCAA Tournament field will be announced at 6 pm ET on CBS, as part of the March Madness selection show. The committee will name the 68-team field, including 31 automatic bids and 37 at-large teams which will compete over the next week in college basketball’s run for a national championship.

The NCAA uses the NET Rankings – an analytic algorithm that ranks every team in college basketball by splitting wins and losses into four categories (known as quadrants) – to help the selection committee build the 68-team bracket in March. Bracketology aims to predict how the selection committee will seed each team based on the results to this point in the season while accounting for other factors that impact the final bracket.

As bubble teams sweat out the final hours across the country, there is a much clearer picture of where teams stand in the pecking order. Using that information, here is another early look at the 2026 Bracketology field from On3.

Bracketology will update from now until the selection show begins, with live updates after key results. Stay tuned for the latest projections. Last updated at 10 am ET on 3/15.

Bracketology

Projected 1-line: Duke, Michigan, Arizona, Florida

Last four byes: Santa Clara, NC State, St. Louis, UCF

Last four in: Miami (OH), Missouri, SMU, Texas

First four out: Auburn, SDSU, Oklahoma, Indiana

First Four (Dayton)

16 IDAHO (Big Sky) vs. 16 HOWARD (MEAC)

16 LEHIGH (Patriot) vs. 16 PRAIRIE VIEW (SWAC)

11 Miami (OH) vs. 11 Missouri

11 SMU vs. 11 Texas

East (Washington)

Greenville

1 DUKE (ACC) vs. 16 LEHIGH/PRAIRE VIEW

8 Utah State vs. 9 Texas A&M

Portland

5 Kansas vs. 12 AKRON (MAC)

4 ST.JOHN’S (Big East) vs. 13 NORTHERN IOWA (MVC)

Buffalo

6 Louisville vs. 11 Miami (OH)/Missouri

3 Michigan State vs. 14 WRIGHT STATE (Horizon)

St. Louis

7 Kentucky vs. 10 UCF

2 Purdue vs. 15 UMBC (AEC)

1-seed Duke

© Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke has locked itself into the No. 1 overall seed by winning the ACC Tournament, and will start in the upper left-hand corner of the bracket. The Blue Devils path will start in Greensville, unless they submitted an unreported preferred location, then to Washington D.C. in the second weekend.

2-seed Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts to a call during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mackey Arena. – Marc Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports

Purdue will compete for a Big Ten title on Sunday against Michigan, but a deep run through the conference tournament should do enough for a 2-seed nod. The Boilermakers are likely to land in St. Louis for the first weekend.

South (Houston)

Tampa

1 Florida vs. 16 FURMAN (SoCon)

8 Clemson vs. 9 Iowa

Portland

5 Arkansas (SEC) vs. 12 HIGH POINT (Big South)

4 GONZAGA (WCC) vs. 13 CAL BAPTIST (WAC)

Greenville

6 BYU vs. 11 SMU/Texas

3 Illinois vs. 14 TROY (SBC)

Oklahoma City

7 UCLA vs. 10 St. Louis

2 Houston vs. 15 QUEENS (ASUN)

1-seed Florida

Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden gestures with a Gator Chomp against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida suffered a loss in the semifinal of the SEC Tournament, falling against Vanderbilt. However, they hold onto the final 1-seed spot after seeing UConn and Houston each take losses of their own.

2-seed Houston

(Troy Taormina | Imagn Images)

Houston was unable to capitalize on Florida and UConn losing on Saturday, falling in the Big 12 title game to Arizona. The Cougars will land on the 2-seed line, potentially in the top spot on Selection Sunday.

Midwest (Chicago)

Buffalo

1 Michigan (Big Ten) vs. 16 LIU (NEC)

8 Villanova vs. 9 TCU

San Diego

5 Wisconsin vs. 12 MCNEESE (Southland)

4 Alabama vs. 13 NORTH DAKOTA STATE (Summit)

Philadelphia

6 Tennessee vs. 11 VCU (A10)

3 Virginia vs. 14 TENNESSEE STATE (OVC)

St. Louis

7 St. Mary’s vs. 10 NC State

2 Iowa State vs. 15 KENNESAW STATE (CUSA)

1-seed Michigan

(Photo by Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images)

Michigan will likely land as the No. 2 overall seed in bracketology regardless of Sunday’s result in the Big Ten Championship. While the Wolverines are not locked into the spot, with Arizona just behind, they will start in Buffalo and travel to the Midwest region either way.

2-seed Iowa State

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones coach TJ Otzelberger watches game play during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Iowa State will hold onto a 2-seed spot in bracketology following a strong Big 12 Tournament showing. The Cyclones are likely to land in a region with Michigan or Duke, depending on where Houston falls on the overall seed-line.

West (San Jose)

San Diego

1 ARIZONA (Big 12) vs. 16 IDAHO/HOWARD

8 Ohio State vs. 9 Georgia

Tampa

5 Texas Tech vs. 12 Yale (Ivy)

4 Vanderbilt vs. 13 HOFSTRA (CAA)

Oklahoma City

6 North Carolina vs. 11 South Florida (American)

3 Nebraska vs. 14 HAWAII (Big West)

Philadelphia

7 Miami vs. 10 Santa Clara

2 UConn vs. 15 SIENA (MAAC)

1-seed Arizona

(Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

Arizona finished the season with a Big 12 championship, but will not see a jump in their overall seeding on Selection Sunday after strong showings from Duke and Michigan. The Wildcats will land in the West region, starting in San Diego.

2-seed UConn

© David Butler II-Imagn Images

UConn will not make the leap to a 1-seed after losing the Big East championship game against St. John’s on Saturday. The Huskies could even slip from the No. 5 overall seed to No. 6 behind Houston as a result, leaving the South region and West region as options with Philadelphia as a starting point.