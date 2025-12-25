2026 NCAA Tournament Predictions: Latest Bracketology projections as conference play approaches

In the final Bracketology update before the calendar turns and full-force conference play begins across college basketball, it is time to look at which teams have put together the best resumes. Many teams will play their final non-conference games over the coming week, with an extended gap between matchups.

The NCAA uses the NET Rankings – an analytic algorithm that ranks every team in college basketball by splitting wins and losses into four categories (known as quadrants) – to help the selection committee build the 68-team bracket in March. Bracketology aims to predict how the selection committee will seed each team based on the results to this point in the season while accounting for other factors that impact the final bracket.

As the non-conference wraps up across the country, there is a much clearer picture of where teams stand heading into the second half of their season. Using that information, here is another early look at the 2026 Bracketology field from On3.

Bracketology

Projected 1-line: Michigan, Arizona, Duke, UConn

Last four byes: Villanova, SMU, UCF, NC State

Last four in: Ohio State, Miami, Butler, California

First four out: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State

First Four (Dayton)

16 Southern (SWAC) vs. 16 Norfolk State (MEAC)

16 SEMO (OVC) vs. 16 LIU (NEC)

11 Ohio State vs. 11 Miami

11 Butler vs. 11 California

Midwest (Chicago)

St. Louis

1 Michigan (Big Ten) vs. 16 Southern/Norfolk State

8 Villanova vs. 9 LSU

San Diego

5 Texas Tech vs. 12 UC San Diego (Big West)

4 Nebraska vs. 13 Utah Valley (WAC)

Oklahoma City

6 Arkansas vs. 11 Ohio State/Miami

3 Kansas vs. 14 Arkansas State (SBC)

Philadelphia

7 Georgia vs. 10 UCF

2 Purdue vs. 15 Oakland (Horizon)

1-seed Michigan

Michigan has established itself as the No. 1 overall seed in Bracketology through the non-conference schedule, stringing together dominant results against high-major competition. The Wolverines have already started their conference slate as well, remaining undefeated in the Big Ten.

2-seed Purdue

Purdue remains on the 2-seed line for a second straight week, as much a result of strong performances around them as anything they did. The Boilermakers have a solid resume and will have plenty of opportunities to rise through Big Ten play.

South (Houston)

Buffalo

1 UConn (Big East) vs. 16 Vermont (AEC)

8 Auburn vs. 9 Baylor

Tampa

5 Louisville vs. 12 McNeese (Southland)

4 Alabama vs. 13 UNC Wilmington (CAA)

Portland

6 Kentucky vs. 11 Butler/California

3 BYU vs. 14 Northern Colorado (Big Sky)

St. Louis

7 USC vs. 10 Seton Hall

2 Iowa State vs. 15 Quinnipiac (MAAC)

1-seed UConn

UConn has established itself with one of the best resumes in college basketball to this point, continuing to shift up the board with each update. The Huskies now make the jump to the 1-seed line behind the strength of their results.

2-seed Iowa State

Iowa State once again carries great weight in the analytic models for bracketology this season, using early results to keep them in the mix for a top seed. The Cyclones remain very close to the 1-seed line despite a fall this week.

West (San Jose)

San Diego

1 Arizona (Big 12) vs. 16 Colgate (Patriot)

8 UCLA vs. 9 Clemson

Tampa

5 Iowa vs. 12 Belmont (MVC)

4 North Carolina vs. 13 High Point (Big South)

Philadelphia

6 Florida vs. 11 NC State

3 Michigan State vs. 14 Lipscomb (ASUN)

Portland

7 Utah State vs. 10 SMU

2 Gonzaga (WCC) vs. 15 St. Thomas (Summit)

1-seed Arizona

Arizona continues to climb the 1-seed line with one of the best records in college basketball so far. The strong non-conference resume for the Wildcats will set up a Big 12 run, which could see them solidify themselves among the top teams.

2-seed Gonzaga

Gonzaga continues to build the most important part of its resume as a member of the WCC. No team needs more non-conference strength as they prepare to face inferior competition through the majority of their schedule after the calendar turns.

East (Washington)

Greenville

1 Duke (ACC) vs. 16 LIU/SEMO

8 St. John’s vs. 9 Indiana

Buffalo

5 Tennessee vs. 12 Yale (Ivy)

4 Illinois vs. 13 Akron (MAC)

Greenville

6 Virginia vs. 11 Tulsa (American)

3 Vanderbilt (SEC) vs. 14 Liberty (CUSA)

Oklahoma City

7 St. Mary’s vs. 10 St. Louis (A10)

2 Houston vs. 15 ETSU (SoCon)

1-seed Duke

Duke remains a steady presence near the top of every bracketology model and others, from the polls to the computers. Even after their first loss of the season, the Blue Devils continue to look the part of a 1-seed team with potential to bounce back.

2-seed Houston

Houston sits on the edge of the 2-seed line as the non-conference portion of the schedule wraps up, with plenty of opportunity to rise up the board. The Cougars have work to do in a handful of metrics, which promise to rise as they compete in the Big 12.