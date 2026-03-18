2026 NCAA Tournament: Strange call confuses viewers, broadcast during NC State-Texas

A controversial call confused viewers during a crucial stretch of a play-in game between NC State and Texas. Texas won a challenge but lost possession of the ball in an odd twist.

The play in question occurred after a 3-point attempt came off the iron. As it did, players from both the Longhorns and the Wolfpack went in for the rebound.

Texas’ Camden Heide contested NC State’s Darrion Williams for the ball. The ball appeared to briefly hit Heide, then come off Williams’ fingertips out of bounds. As the game broadcast went to commercial break, the announcers seemed to think the call should clearly be Texas ball.

“I think the ball goes to Texas, but I want to tell you this,” Dick Vitale said. “Be a little bit scared making that (challenge call) because you lose a timeout.”

After officials went to the monitor to review, they announced a ruling that left many viewers stunned. Even the broadcast booth was surprised.

“After review the call has been overturned,” the official said. “The ball went out on orange’s finger, so they’ll win the challenge and they have the ability to challenge one more time for the remainder of the game. However, it will be white’s ball on the baseline.”

Rules analyst Gene Steratore, who had previously commented that he saw Williams touch the ball last, was then asked to help clear things up. Another broadcaster jumped in.

“We’ve got to clean this up a little bit, Gene,” Brian Anderson said. “Because they said Texas confirmed that they touched it last, but because it was called a held ball or a jump ball NC State had the possession arrow, which is why they have the ball here.”

Essentially, officials ruled that it was very briefly a held ball before the ball was fumbled out of bounds. Texas’ challenge helped the officials correct that part of the sequence.

From there, NC State was then awarded the ball because it had the possession arrow. A confusing ruling, to be sure.

“Yeah, I don’t understand that,” Charles Barkley said.