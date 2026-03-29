2026 NCAA Tournament: Tip-off times, TV channels announced for Final Four games

The tip times for the Final Four have been set. The action will begin on Saturday, April 4 in the evening.

No. 3 seed Illinois will take on No. 2 seed UConn in the Final Four at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday. No. 1 seed Arizona will meet No. 1 seed Michigan about 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game, at around 8:39 p.m. ET.

As for TV for the Final Four, that has also been announced at this point. Both games will be played on TBS, TNT and truTV with streaming available through the March Madness Live app and Sling TV.

The Final Four arrives after a very compelling weekend of action in the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight. Two No. 1 seeds advanced, along with Illinois, which saw South Region No. 1 seed Florida eliminated on the opening weekend of action, and UConn. The Huskies stunned top-seeded Duke with a late 3-pointer.

So how did we get here from the Elite Eight? We recap the matchups below.

Road to the Final Four – Elite Eight Recap

East Region (Washington DC)

2 UConn 73, 1 Duke 72 [Duke eliminated]

Duke took charge early in the contest against UConn with an early 14-0 run, but the Huskies continued to chip away over the course of the game. Tarris Reed was virtually unstoppable inside for the Huskies, putting multiple Blue Devils in foul trouble. Then Braylon Mullins provided some late heroics after a timely steal, draining the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining.

South (Houston)

3 Illinois 71, 5 Iowa 59 [Iowa eliminated]

For the first time in over two decades, the Illinois Fighting Illini are heading back to the Final Four. It’s a first for head coach Brad Underwood, who captured the honor by taking down Ben McCollum and the Iowa Hawkeyes in an all-Big Ten Elite Eight affair, 71-59. A moment of pure elation for folks attending in Houston and plenty back in Champaign.

West (San Jose)

1 Arizona 79, 2 Purdue 64 [Purdue eliminated]

For the first time under head coach Tommy Lloyd, Arizona is going to the Final Four. In what was a highly anticipated matchup, it certainly delivered. Purdue played great in the first half, only to see Arizona play its best 20 minutes of the season coming out of halftime. The Wildcats are going to be a tough out in the Final Four, looking to claim another national championship.

Midwest (Chicago)

1 Michigan 95, 6 Tennessee 62 [Tennessee eliminated]

The game started off competitive enough, with the teams trading blows in the opening minutes. Then Michigan used a 21-0 run to break the game open and it was never close again. Yaxel Lendeborg scored 27 points and pulled down a team-leading seven rebounds to key the 95-62 victory. Michigan moves on to the Final Four, setting up a gargantuan matchup against Arizona.