2026 NCAA Tournament: Tip-off times, TV channels announced for Saturday Elite Eight games

Friday brought us four great Sweet Sixteen games, proving to be another great day of college basketball in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Four teams are advancing to the Elite Eight and are just one step away from the Final Four. Those will take place on Saturday, and now, further information about the matchups has been revealed.

CBS announced tip-off times and television games for the two Elite Eight showdowns. Houston and San Jose are the two cities playing host. Naturally, Houston will get the first game of the day due to its time zone, with San Jose getting the West Coast treatment. You can check out the full schedule here.

South Region – Houston

No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 2 Houston/No. 3 Illinois

6:09 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV)

West Region – San Jose

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 1 Arizona/No. 4 Arkansas

8:49 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV)

Saturday Elite Eight set after thrilling Sweet Sixteen matchups

Everyone entered Thursday night’s slate with a lot of excitement over the Sweet Sixteen. Four great matchups were scheduled to take place, mostly living up to the hype. Both of the early contests certainly did. Both were decided in the final moments, as jubilation came for two fanbases and heartbreak for the other pair.

First came Iowa, storming from behind to beat Nebraska in Houston. A massive Big Ten rivalry game, more than just an Elite Eight spot was on the line. You know the fanbases wanted this one just a little bit more to have something over the other. Well, the Hawkeyes are the ones moving on and could reach the program’s first Final Four since 1980.

Purdue somehow one-upped their conference foe. Trey Kaufman-Renn tipped in an offensive rebound with 0.7 seconds left to send Boilermaker fans in San Jose crazy. A chippy game throughout, Texas exits the NCAA Tournament as the final double-digit seed remaining.