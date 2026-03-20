2026 NCAA Tournament: Tip-off times, TV channels announced for Saturday Round of 32 games

Action at Day One of the NCAA Tournament is officially complete, providing multiple games filled with action on Thursday. While 16 teams had their hearts broken, another 16 are still alive and competing for a national championship. Next up for them is the Round of 32, slated to begin on Saturday.

Matchups have been set and now, further information on them has been released. Tip-off times and TV channels are known. Hopefully, we are in store for another great day of college hoops as spots in the Sweet Sixteen are officially on the line.

Here’s the full schedule for each game this week to tip off the start of the 2025 NCAA Tournament per CBS. You can check out how Saturday will play out below.

East Region – Washington, D.C.

1. Duke vs. No. 9 TCU

5:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

3. Michigan State vs. No. 6 Louisville

2:45 p.m. ET (CBS)

West Region – San Jose

Gonzaga/Kennesaw State vs. No. 11 Texas

7:10 p.m. ET (TBS)

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 High Point

9:45 p.m. ET (TBS)

Midwest Region – Chicago

1. Michigan vs. Georgia/Saint Louis

12 p.m. ET (CBS)

South Region – Houston

Houston/Idaho vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

6:10 p.m. ET (TBS)

Illinois/Penn vs. No. 11 VCU

7:50 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt

8:45 p.m. ET (TNT)

