2026 NCAA Tournament: Tip-off times, TV channels announced for Sweet 16 games
For 16 teams, a major postseason hurdle has been jumped over. Making the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament is a big-time accomplishment. Coaches can build resumes on playing in Sweet Sixteens and, if they are lucky, the Elite Eight.
As usual, Thursday will bring the opening action of the Sweet Sixteen. Around 24 hours later, action will resume on Friday. Tip-off times and television channels have been announced for the games. Winners will then play on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Some of the favorites to eventually cut down the nets in Indianapolis are on the schedule. You can check the full thing out here, which was just released by Turner.
East Region – Washington, D.C.
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 St. John’s
7:10 p.m. ET – Friday – (CBS)
No. 7 UCLA / No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Michigan State
9:45 p.m. ET – Friday – (CBS)
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West Region – San Jose
No. 11 Texas vs. No. 2 Purdue
7:10 p.m. ET – Thursday – (CBS)
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Arkansas
9:45 p.m. ET – Thursday – (CBS)
Midwest Region – Chicago
No. 5 Texas Tech / No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan
7:35 p.m. ET – Friday – (TBS/truTV)
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State
10:10 p.m. ET – Friday – (TBS/truTV)
South Region – Houston
No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 4 Nebraska
7:30 p.m. ET – Thursday – (TBS/truTV)
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Houston
10:05 p.m. ET – Thursday – (TBS/truTV)
More on 2026 NCAA Tournament
For the most part, this season’s NCAA Tournament has been filled with favorites doing their job and winning. Not too many Cinderella stories are out there at the moment. This comes just a year removed from all four one-seeds making the Final Four.