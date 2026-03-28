2026 NCAA Tournament: Tip-off times, TV channels announced for Sunday Elite 8 games

Following Friday’s slate of games, the 2026 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 is officially set. With it, the TV channels and tip-off times have been announced for Sunday’s regional finals.

Four games were on the slate for Friday, starting with Duke vs. St. John’s in the East Region and Michigan vs. Alabama in the Midwest. The primetime slate then featured UConn vs. Michigan State and Iowa State vs. Tennessee, and the last teams standing advanced to the Elite Eight.

The tip-off times are in place for Sunday’s matchups with spots in the Final Four on the line. Here is the full list of TV channels for the Elite Eight in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

East Region (Washington DC)

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 UConn/No. 3 Michigan State

March 29, 5:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Iowa State/No. 6 Tennessee

March 29, 2:15 p.m. ET, CBS

The first game of the night saw St. John’s try and pull off an upset against Duke in Washington, D.C., even taking a lead into halftime. However, the Blue Devils – fueled by point guard Caleb Foster in his return from injury – stayed the course and eventually took down the Red Storm, 80-75, en route to their second straight Elite 8 appearance.

Foster’s return from injury was crucial for Duke. Not only did the Blue Devils get their starting point guard back, but they also got one of their leaders on the court. Speaking with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson postgame, Jon Scheyer got emotional while talking about Foster’s return and how much he means to the program.

“He had no business playing today,” Scheyer said. “He was determined. That’s one of the most special performances I’ve ever seen. He was incredible. His will, just even in the huddles, was what he was doing. He made some big time plays too, but that’s a leader right there, and that’s a guy that came through for us when we needed him the most.”

In the win, Foster dropped 11 points while adding three rebounds and two assists. He also shot 5-for-88 from the field across 19 minutes of action off the bench.