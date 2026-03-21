2026 NCAA Tournament: Tip-off times, TV channels announced for Sunday Round of 32 games
With two days of the 2026 NCAA Tournament in the books, it’s now on to the Round of 32. CBS and TNT Sports have announced the tip-off times for Sunday’s second-round games, including TV channels and broadcasters for each matchup.
Friday’s slate of games got off to a strong start as Otega Oweh sent Kentucky vs. Santa Clara to overtime following a chaotic final 15 seconds of regulation. The Wildcats then came away with the victory to advance in the 2026 NCAA Tournament in a day filled with chalk. From there, more tight finishes and dominant performances highlighted the night, including Florida’s historic win over Prairie View A&M.
Now, the stage is set for the Round of 32 with spots in the Sweet Sixteen on the line. Here is the full list of tip-off times and TV channels for Sunday’s games.
East Region (Washington DC)
San Diego
4 Kansas 5 St. John’s | March 22, 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS
Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Stan Van Gundy, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi
Philadelphia
2 UConn vs. 7 UCLA | March 22, 8:45 p.m. ET, TNT
Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn
South (Houston)
Tampa
1 Florida vs. 9 Iowa | March 22, 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS
Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy, Dan Bonner, AJ Ross
West (San Jose)
San Diego
1 Arizona vs. 9 Utah State | March 22, 7:50 p.m. ET, truTV
Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Stan Van Gundy, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi
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St. Louis
2 Purdue vs. 7 Miami (FL) | March 22, 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS
Broadcasters: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
Midwest (Chicago)
Tampa
4 Alabama vs. 5 Texas Tech | March 22, 9:45 p.m. ET, TBS
Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy, Dan Bonner, AJ Ross
Philadelphia
3 Virginia vs. 6 Tennessee | March 22, 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT
Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn
St. Louis
2 Iowa State vs. 7 Kentucky | March 22, 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS
Broadcasters: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
The Round of 32 at the 2026 NCAA Tournament is officially set. Games get underway Saturday as teams look to advance to the Regional Semifinals, which will take place next week across the four sites.