2026 NCAA Tournament: Video emerges of overinflated basketballs at First Four in Dayton
Video emerged of overinflated basketballs at the First Four in Dayton. In the video seen on social media, via ReboundRundown, the balls are being bounced over players’ heads.
This seems to be a recurring problem for these games. How it’ll affect the actual gameplay on Tuesday remains to be seen, but it could be something to monitor.
You can see the overinflated balls in the video below. If anything, it looks pretty comical!
Speaking of the First Four, ESPN’s Jay Bilas actually has a First Four team moving on with a few wins in the NCAA Tournament. In his bracket predictions, he had No. 11 Texas advancing to the Sweet 16 within the West Region!
Those wins for Texas include a First Four win over NC State, then a win over No. 6 NC State. In the second round, he has the Longhorns upsetting No. 3 Gonzaga to take on No. 2 Purdue. But that’s where the Cinderella story stops for the No. 11 seed. But at least they came out of the First Four and made a run!
There are four First Four games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before the start of the Round of 64 on Thursday. The games are listed below.
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No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 16 Howard, 6:40 p.m. ET (TruTV) Tuesday
No. 11 Texas vs. No. 11 NC State, 9:15 p.m. ET (TruTV) Tuesday
No. 16 Prairie View vs. No. 16 Lehigh, 6:40 p.m. ET (TruTV) Wednesday
No. 11 Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 11 SMU, 9:15 p.m. ET (TruTV) Wednesday
As far as the best teams in the NCAA Tournament, they usually don’t start in the First Four. They’re the top seeds. On3’s James Fletcher III ranked the teams in the entire field.
To sort through it all, the same base formula used to compile bracketology updates has been used to rank the teams on strength. The calculations account for analytic performance and the strength of resume metrics. You can view those full rankings HERE! Spoiler alert, Duke is No. 1!