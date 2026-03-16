2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Field of 68 teams, March Madness bracket revealed

After the selection committee released the Top 16 seeds for the 2026 NCAA women’s basketball tournament in alphabetical order, the full bracket is in place. The full Field of 68 teams for March Madness has been revealed.

Only one undefeated team remains heading into the tournament and, therefore, is the No. 1 overall seed. UConn takes a perfect 32-0 record into March Madness after running the table during both the regular season and Big East Tournament behind huge seasons from Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong.

Now, the rest of the bracket is also in place. Here is the full Field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA women’s basketball tournament. This story will be updated throughout the Selection Show on ESPN.

Regional 1 – Fort Worth

Storrs

1. UConn vs. 16. UTSA

8. Iowa State vs. 9. Syracuse

Chapel Hill

5. Maryland vs. 12. Murray State

4. North Carolina vs. 13. Western Illinois

Columbus

6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Fairfield

3. Ohio State vs. 14. Howard

Nashville

7. Illinois vs. 10. Colorado

2. Vanderbilt vs. 15. High Point

As the No. 1 overall seed, UConn is heading to Regional 1 in Fort Worth. The Huskies will host the first- and second-round games in Storrs to get the 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament underway.

Regional 2 – Sacramento

Los Angeles

1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist

8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton

Minneapolis

5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga

4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Durham

6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston

Baton Rouge

7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova

2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville

First- and second-round games are coming to Westwood as UCLA checks in as a No. 1 seed in Regional 2 – Sacramento. The Bruins won the Big Ten title this year and will take a 31-1 record into the 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Regional 3 – Fort Worth

Austin

1. Texas vs. 16. Missouri State/Stephen F. Austin

8. Oregon vs. 9. Virginia Tech

Morgantown

5. Kentucky vs. 12. James Madison

4. West Virginia vs. 13. Miami (OH)

Louisville

6. Alabama vs. 11. Rhode Island

3. Louisville vs. 14. Vermont

Ann Arbor

7. NC State vs. 10. Tennessee

2. Michigan vs. 15. Holy Cross

Austin is getting first-round games after Texas won the SEC title to come in as a No. 1 seed in Regional 3 – Fort Worth. The Longhorns, led by Madison Booker, went 31-3 on the year and 13-3 in SEC play to cement their place on the 1-seed line.

Regional 4 – Sacramento

TBA

The 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off Wednesday with the First Four. From there, the Round of 64 will run Friday-Saturday, followed by the Round of 32 from Sunday-Monday.