2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Division 1 committee releases allocations for all 10 weights

Ahead of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships, the Division 1 wrestling committee released the allocations for all 10 weight classes. In each conference, each weight class has a specific amount of bids.

Once again, the Big Ten leads the nation with 87 auto bids across the 10 weight classes. In total, there were 288 total pre-allocations across the country, with 42 at-large bids available after the conference tournaments.

As far as the weight classes that had 10+, they were 174 and 197 in the Big Ten. The Big Ten’s lowest number of allocations is seven at 141 pounds. Below is the full list!

“Each qualifying tournament was awarded pre-allocations to the national tournament based on regular season performance by conference wrestlers through Feb. 23,” the NCAA release read. “The pre-allocations were determined by using a sliding scale of the three standards, win percentage, coaches’ rank, and RPI ranking; while never going below the base of .700 winning percentage, top 30 coaches’ ranking and top 30 RPI ranking until reaching the maximum of 29 wrestlers per weight class.

“For each wrestler that reached the threshold in at least two of the three categories, his conference tournament was awarded a qualifying spot in that weight class. Each conference is awarded a minimum of one automatic qualification per weight class, which will go to the tournament champion, even if they did not have any wrestlers reach at least two of the three thresholds. NCAA championship spots for each qualifying event will be awarded at conference tournaments based solely on place-finish.”

The 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships are scheduled for March 19-21 in Cleveland, Ohio. It will take place at Rocket Arena, the second time the tournament’s been there in the last 10 years. Cleveland previously hosted in 2018.