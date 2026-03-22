2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Micah Parsons calls for rule changes amid lack of offense

Micah Parsons was playing close attention to the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. But he’s ready for some sort of rule change!

It appears Parsons, who loves the sport (particularly at his alma mater Penn State) and wrestled in the past, called for a little freestyle flair to folkstyle. Folkstyle is wrestled at all scholastic levels while freestyle and Greco-Roman are used on the World and Olympic level.

Due to updated rules surrounding reaction time and a lot of mat wrestling by the athletes these days, Parsons is frustrated by the lack of offense and scoring! So maybe it’s time to put the athletes on the clock!

“I can’t lie this lack of offense wrestling is so weird,” Parsons tweeted. “Playing outside the mat defense! We need to add shot clocks in wrestling!”

The Green Bay Packers edge rusher might want to head back to Penn State to make a suggestion to Cael Sanderson. But to be fair, 165 pounder Mitchell Mesenbrink, who won his second national title Saturday night, put up 20 points in his win!

Aside from wrestling, Parsons also revealed his picks as part of the official bracket challenge, shared to social media by NCAA March Madness, and his Final Four immediately turned heads. Parsons selected the Duke Blue Devils, Illinois Fighting Illini, Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Tech Red Raiders to reach the final weekend.

Parsons is picking Duke to win it all, projecting the Blue Devils to take down Arkansas in the national championship game. While Duke’s presence as a No. 1 seed comes as little surprise given its dominant season, it’s the rest of Parsons’ bracket reflects a willingness to embrace the chaos.