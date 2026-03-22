2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships: National Finals Results Official

The 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships concluded with 10 epic finals on the big stage in Cleveland, Ohio Saturday night. 10 more wrestlers were etched into the college wrestling history books.

There were some stunning results and dominating performances. It’s really hard to script this stuff every year.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the results and how it all went down Saturday night. The NCAA Wrestling Finals began at 141 pounds and concluded with 133.

141 lbs.

No. 2 Sergio Vega (Oklahoma State) dec. 4-1, SV over No. 1 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State)

The two were scoreless to begin the NCAA Wrestling Finals. But after Vega and Mendez traded escapes in the next two periods, the two went to sudden victory. Vega’s scrambling prowess was already on display during a few Mendez takedown attempts, but the true freshman managed to out-scramble the two-time NCAA champion and covered the hips in overtime, starting off the finals with a bang.

149 lbs.

No. 10 Aden Valencia (Stanford) dec. 8-5 in SV over No. 1 Shayne Van Ness (Penn State)

Valencia opened up the scoring with a takedown and led 4-1 at one point in the second period. A failed inside trip attempt led to Van Ness’ counter and takedown to tie it 4-4 before Valencia escaped to make it 5-4 in the second period. The Nittany Lion sent this NCAA Wrestling Final to sudden victory with an escape in the third period and after these scrapped with takedowns, scrambles and stalemates. In overtime, Valencia was the aggressor, out shot Van Ness and landed a takedown to stun the top seed for the win.

157 lbs.

No. 5 Landon Robideau (Oklahoma State) dec. 4-2 over No. 2 Antrell Taylor (Nebraska)

After a scoreless first period, Robideau was able to catch Taylor on his back during the early part of his ride in the second, resulting in three near fall points. But, the Husker corner threw the challenge brick. After review, it was changed to a 2-0 lead instead. The two wrestlers traded escape points as well, making it 3-1 Robideau. Late in the third period, Taylor was called for his second stall warning, giving Robideau a 4-1 lead, but Nebraska threw the brick again. The crowd at the NCAA Wrestling Finals was none too pleased. Taylor’s late rally was not enough as he could not repeat.

165 lbs.

No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) tech fall 20-4 ove No. 3 Mikey Caliendo (Iowa)

Mesenbrink didn’t take any chances as he went about his business in the NCAA Wrestling Finals. He landed four takedowns in the first period to lead 12-4 after three minutes. After an escape, Mesenbrink landed another takedown and drew a second stall call and he was all of a sudden up 17-4. A third stall call gave the Nittany Lion another point and he lead 18-4 going into the third period. A reversal to star the third clinched a second straight title for the Penn State star.

174 lbs.

No. 1 Levi Haines (Penn State) dec. 2-1 over No. 3 Christopher Minto (Nebraska)

Haines and Minto were scoreless after one period before Haines mustered an escape in the first 20 seconds of the second frame, leading 1-0. Minto was eventually hit for his second stalling in the period, which then gave Haines a 2-0 lead. An escape for Minto in the third period was not enough, despite pushing the pace. Haines hung on for his second NCAA Wrestling title to end his collegiate career.

184 lbs.

No. 3 Max McEnelly (Minnesota) dec. 4-3 over No. 1 Rocco Welsh (Penn State)

McEnelly and Welsh were locked in a tight hand fight battle, but the Gopher broke through with the first deep shot and takedown with less than a minute to go in the first period, followed by a quick Welsh escape, making it 3-1. Welsh gave up an escape in the second and trailed 4-1. Going into the third, Welsh notched a quick escape to cut it to 4-2. McEnelly was more defensive in the third as Welsh pushed the pace, but couldn’t find much room to shoot. A late push drew a stall call and McEnelly nearly stumbled while sprawling and circling but hung for the win.

197 lbs.

No. 1 Josh Barr (Penn State) dec. 6-3 over No. 7 Cody Merrill (Oklahoma State)

Not many wrestlers have been able to solve the defensive puzzle of Merrill, but Barr found a way to a takedown late in the first period for a 3-0 lead. But, Merrill managed an escape to make it 3-1 going to the second period. He cut it to 3-2 as Barr let up the escape to start the period. Barr tried to get his offense going, but Merrill’s ability to hand fight and circle were impressive on the feet. While Merrill tried hold onto Barr in the third, the Nittany Lion hit a reversal and earned a penalty point for locking hands. Merrill escape to cut it 6-3 with 1:20 to go. Barr would hold off a late push by Merrill to win his first NCAA Wrestling title.

285 lbs.

No. 2 Isaac Trumble (NC State) dec. 5-0 over No. 1 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State)

Another NCAA Wrestling final that had a scoreless first period. But that was just gearing us up for the best big man scramble you’ll see. After an escape for Trumble, Bastida looked like he had Trumble dead to rights, but Trumble managed to hold a leg, roll through and then somehow kick free in order to end up on top and he led 4-0. The call on the mat was reviewed but upheld. The third period was perhaps more impressive for Trumble. He started and ended on top, riding out Bastida for the entire period and claimed his first title.

125 lbs.

No. 1 Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) dec. 2-1 over No. 10 Marc-Anthony McGowan (Princeton)

In their rematch from earlier this season, Lilledahl and McGowan didn’t provide too many fireworks in the first period as they had a scoreless first frame. McGowan scored first in the second period with an escape, but Lilledahl kept pushing him towards the edge, as far as mat control was concerned. It eventually led to a stall warning on McGowan. Lilledahl began the third period with an escape to tie the score 1-1. McGowan was hit for a second stall call despite no shots from either side and Lilledahl led 2-1 with a minute remaining. McGowan tried to make a late push by controlling center, but no stall calls were made on the Nittany Lion. In an NCAA Wrestling Final with no shots, Lilledahl claimed his first title.

133 lbs.

No. 1 Jax Forrest (Oklahoma State) dec. 5-2 over No. 2 Ben Davino (Ohio State)

Surprisingly, Forrest didn’t score any points in the first period of this NCAA Wrestling final and neither did Davino. The Buckeye chose bottom for the second period. Davino was then hit for stalling as Forrest continued his ride, but did escape for a 1-0 lead. Going to the third, Forrest chose down while trailing by a point. He escaped within 10 seconds to tie the match and then hit a slick slide by, forcing a scramble, which resulted in a takedown for the Cowboy, and led 4-1. Forrest accumulated riding time and despite a late escape for Davino, Forrest won his first national title after wrestling in high school just three months ago.