2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships: National Finals set in all 10 weight classes

The 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships have their finals and they are expected to be bangers, as the kids say! Now, all 10 matchups and 20 finalists are official.

Cleveland is going to be rocking, pun intended, on Saturday night. Some will be crowned first time-champs and there could be some history made, as usual!

Without further ado, let’s dive into all of the matchups set for Saturday night in Cleveland at 6:30 p.m. ET. We start at 125 pounds.

125 lbs.

No. 1 Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) vs. No. 10 Marc-Anthony McGowan (Princeton)

Lilledahl remained undefeated by beating 2025 NCAA finalist Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State, and handled him. McGowan was Princeton’s first All-American since 2023 and first finalist since Pat Glory won it all that year. He beat Indiana’s Jacob Moran 4-1 at the buzzer.

133 lbs.

No. 1 Jax Forrest (Oklahoma State) vs. No. 2 Ben Davino (Ohio State)

Forrest majored Aaron Seidel of Virginia Tech after only beating him 9-8 earlier this season. The freshman phenom was in high school in December. Think about that! Davino beat Penn State’s Marcus Blaze 3-2, again, in tiebreakers, again. The unstoppable force against the immovable object Saturday night in the finals.

141 lbs.

No. 1 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) vs. No. 2 Sergio Vega (Oklahoma State)

Mendez needed SV to beat Lehigh’s Luke Stanich, but he hit the takedown with authority. He’ll go for his third title in the NCAA finals tomorrow night. Vega remained undefeated as a freshman, beating Nebraska’s Brock Hardy for the third time this season.

149 lbs.

No. 1 Shayne Van Ness (Penn State) vs. No. 10 Aden Valencia (Stanford)

Van Ness dominated his way through Nebraska’s Chance Lamer and will compete in the NCAA finals for the first time. He has two previous third place finishes. Valencia beat out Lachlan McNeil of Michigan 9-5 to earn his way to the NCAA finals for the first time as well, giving Chris Ayres his first finalist as head coach of Stanford.

157 lbs.

No. 2 Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) vs. No. 5 Landon Robideau (Oklahoma State)

Taylor is back in the NCAA Wrestling finals after beating West Virginia’s Ty Watters 4-2. He’ll go for his second straight crown. Robideau stunned Penn State’s PJ Duke in the tiebreakers with a reversal being the difference in that match.

165 lbs.

No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) vs. No. 3 Mikey Caliendo (Iowa)

Mesenbrink and Caliendo are going to run it back again in the NCAA finals. The Nittany Lion dominated his way through while Caliendo beat Joey Blaze of Purdue 8-5 in sudden victory. Mesenbrink has beaten Caliendo eight times in their careers, never losing to the Hawkeye.

174 lbs.

No. 1 Levi Haines (Penn State) vs. No. 3 Christopher Minto (Nebraska)

Haines and Minto are going to run it back in the NCAA finals coming up Saturday. Penn State’s senior dominated Patrick Kennedy of Iowa by major decision. Minto edged Missouri 5-1 in his semifinal and gave the Huskers another finalist in 2026.

184 lbs.

No. 1 Rocco Welsh (Penn State) vs. No. 3 Max McEnelly (Minnesota)

Welsh edged out Michigan’s Brock Mantanona 4-3 with one takedown in the match. He’s in his first NCAA finals since 2024, when he was a true freshman at Ohio State prior to a redshirt year. McEnelly edged out Angelo Ferrari of Iowa 3-2 in tiebreakers with more riding time, only becoming the second man to beat the Hawkeye. After finishing third last year, the Gopher will have a chance to win his first title.

197 lbs.

No. 1 Josh Barr (Penn State) vs. No. 7 Cody Merrill (Oklahoma State)

Barr continued his insane season, still undefeated and has not wrestled a match where he didn’t have bonus point. If he’s not in the Hodge conversation, there’s something wrong there. Merrill ran through a tough side of the bracket and came out clean with a 3-2 win in tiebreakers over three-time All-American Stephen Little of Arkansas-Little Rock.

285 lbs.

No. 1 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) vs. No. 2 Isaac Trumble (NC State)

Bastida lit the crowd on fire in his 15-7 win over AJ Ferrari, taking him down multiple times. One was a loud pop as he took Ferrari up in the air and threw him to his back. Trumble edged out Taye Ghadiali of Michigan with a late takedown, basically at the buzzer, that was upheld after review. The Wolfpack big man grinded it out to make his first NCAA final.