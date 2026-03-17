2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Preview, predictions for all 10 brackets

The 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland are upon us and we at On3 have our preview and predictions for all 10 weight classes! Below are picks for the national champion and all eight All-Americans in each weight.

The predictions for this tournament were made by projecting each bout of the tournament on the front and backside brackets. That resulted in all eight placers, 80 All-Americans in total.

Without further ado, let’s dive into our NCAA Wrestling Championships predictions. We start at 125 pounds!

125 lbs.

1. Eddie Ventrescra, Virginia Tech

2. Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

3. Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State

4. Sheldon Seymour, Lehigh

5. Jore Volk, Minnesota

6. Vince Robinson, NC State

7. Troy Spratley, Oklahoma State

8. Dean Peterson, Iowa

Ventresca gets it done in our On3 NCAA Wrestling projections this year. The Virginia Tech veteran has been nearly impossible to score on and he’ll take down the favorite in Lilledahl in the finals. Reigning champion Robinson gets back on the podium and Peterson cracks the top eight for the first time in his career, a fitting end.

133 lbs.

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Jax Forrest, Oklahoma State

2. Marcus Blaze, Penn State

3. Aaron Seidel, Virginia Tech

4. Lucas Byrd, Illinois

5. Drake Ayala, Iowa

6. Kyler Larkin, Arizona State

7. Ben Davino, Ohio State

8. Tyler Ferrara, Cornell

Forrest set the world on fire when he enrolled at Oklahoma State halfway through his senior year of high school. He won’t be stopped in the NCAA Wrestling Championships either. Blaze is one of the other star freshmen, among others like Seidel. This bracket is so loaded that it could look completely different from these picks. Reigning champion Byrd will have a tough draw but finish in the top four.

141 lbs.

1. Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

2. Sergio Vega, Oklahoma State

3. Luke Stanich, Lehigh

4. Brock Hardy, Nebraska

5. CJ Composto, Penn

6. Anthony Echemendia, Iowa State

7. Joey Olivieri, Rutgers

8. Jack Consiglio, Stanford

Mendez is on track to win his third straight NCAA Wrestling title and will be in prime contention for the Hodge. Even all-star freshman Sergio Vega won’t be able to stop him. Olivieri and Consiglio will make great backside runs after some early wins. Composto will get on the podium for the third straight year.

149 lbs.

1. Jaxon Joy, Cornell

2. Shayne Van Ness, Penn State

3. Cross Wasilewski, Penn

4. Collin Gaj, Virginia Tech

5. Casey Swiderski, Oklahoma State

6. Jacob Frost, Iowa State

7. Carter Young, Maryland

8. Aden Valencia, Stanford

Joy has been unreal all year and Van Ness, while dominant, could be susceptible. However, he’ll get to the finals for the first time, but the Ivy League reigns supreme here. Wasilewski and Gaj will equal their NCAA Wrestling Championships seeds and Swiderski finishes on a high note. So does Young, funny enough, considering his transfer from Oklahoma State.

157 lbs.

Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

1. PJ Duke, Penn State

2. Meyer Shapiro, Cornell

3. Antrell Taylor, Nebraska

4. Landon Robideau, Oklahoma State

5. Brandon Cannon, Ohio State

6. Kaleb Larkin, Arizona State

7. Daniel Cardenas, Stanford

8. Kannon Webster, Illinois

Duke burst onto the scene right away as a freshman this year and this NCAA Wrestling bracket belongs to him. Here at On3, we have Shapiro bouncing back from a runner-up finish at the Ivy League Tournament but falling short. Last year’s champ in Taylor will finish third. Despite injuries, Cannon will have a great backside bracket and end his season with a win.

165 lbs.

1. Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

2. Joey Blaze, Purdue

3. Mikey Caliendo, Iowa

4. LaDarion Lockett, Oklahoma State

5. Ryder Downey, Northern Iowa

6. LJ Araujo, Nebraska

7. Will Denny, NC State

8. Cesar Alvan, Columbia

Mesenbrink and then the rest of the NCAA Wrestling bracket at 165. That’s pretty much the story. Blaze and Caliendo are due for a rematch in the semifinals, with Blaze winning again and bouncing back from an earlier loss in the Big Tens to Rutgers’ Andrew Barbosa. Caliendo will beat Lockett for a second time in the 3rd place match. Donny Pritzlaff and Columbia get an All-American in Cesar Alvan, who’s jumped levels this year.

174 lbs.

1. Levi Haines, Penn State

2. Simon Ruiz, Cornell

3. Beau Mantanona, Michigan

4. Christopher Minto, Nebraska

5. Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

6. Matty Singleton, NC State

7. Patrick Kennedy, Iowa

8. Cam Steed, Missouri

Haines will go out as a two-time NCAA Wrestling champion at two different weights. Haines and Ruiz have been on a collision course all year and it’ll finally happen per our On3 projections. Mantanona is due for a major run on the backside, which includes wins over Kennedy, Singleton and Minto.

184 lbs.

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Max McEnlley, Minnesota

2. Rocco Welsh, Penn State

3. Aeoden Sinclair, Missouri

4. Angelo Ferrari, Iowa

5. James Conway, Franklin & Marshall

6. Brock Mantanona, Michigan

7. Silas Allred, Nebraska

8. Eddie Neitenbach, Wyoming

McEnelly and Welsh will run it back in the NCAA Wrestling finals after Welsh got the win in the Big Ten finals. The Minnesota sophomore will get his first crown and hand the Nittany Lion his first loss in a classic. Ferrari and Conway are due for good runs on the backside after quarterfinal losses. Mantanona joins his brother on the podium in back-to-back weights.

197 lbs.

1. Josh Barr, Penn State

2. Rocky Elam, Iowa State

3. Joey Novak, Wyoming

4. Justin Rademacher, Oregon State

5. Stephen Little, Arkansas-Little Rock

6. Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State

7. Bennett Berge, South Dakota State

8. Mac Stout, Pittsburgh

Barr will finish the season unbeaten and as an undefeated NCAA Wrestling champion. Heck, he could win the Hodge Trophy if he bonuses his way through the field, which is totally possible. Although Elam is a prime contender to win it all as well. One of them will get their first loss of the year and it’ll happen on the big stage.

285 lbs.

1. Isaac Trumble, NC State

2. AJ Ferrari, Nebraska

3. Yonger Bastida, Iowa State

4. Taye Ghadiali, Michigan

5. Nick Feldman, Ohio State

6. Braxton Amos, Wisconsin

7. Cole Mirasola, Penn State

8. Ben Kueter, Iowa

On3 has Trumble taking the NCAA Wrestling title at heavyweight this year, rolling through his side but having close wins over Ghadiali and Ferrari in the semifinals and finals, respectively. Ferrari benefits from his side of the bracket and knocks off Bastida in the semifinals. We also have Feldman over Amos twice (second round and for 5th). Mirasola and Kueter will split bouts, with the Nittany Lion coming out on top in the medal rounds.