2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Semifinal matchups set in all 10 weight classes

The 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships had no shortage of fireworks on Thursday and Friday as the semifinal matchups are now set. In all 10 weights, there were favorites and underdogs alike making a run to the center two mats Friday night.

All semifinalists are guaranteed a top-six finish at the NCAA Wrestling Championships. So, those 40 wrestlers are All-Americans; halfway there, folks!

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the semifinal matchups set for Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. We start at 125 lbs.

125 lbs.

No. 1 Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) vs. No. 5 Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State)

No. 10 Marc-Anthony McGowan (Princeton) vs. No. 11 Jacob Moran (Indiana)

Lilledahl and Spratley got through the quarterfinals unscathed, especially the Nittany Lion beating Iowa’s Dean Peterson in the tiebreakers. McGowan and Moran continued their Cinderella runs and one of them will be on the big stage Saturday night.

133 lbs.



No. 1 Jax Forrest (Oklahoma State) vs. No. 4 Aaron Seidel (Virginia Tech)

No. 2 Ben Davino (Ohio State) vs. No. 3 Marcus Blaze (Penn State)

Forrest and Seidel are ready to run their thriller back! The two have dominated their way through the bracket so far. Blaze edged out two-time finalist Drake Ayala while Davino beat reigning champion Lucas Byrd.

141 lbs.

No. 1 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) vs. No. 5 Luke Stanich (Lehigh)

No. 2 Sergio Vega (Oklahoma State) vs. No. 3 Brock Hardy (Nebraska)

Mendez goes for his third straight NCAA title if he wins two more while Stanich has yet to lose this season. Hardy and Vega should be a scramble fest on Friday night! Get ready!

149 lbs.



No. 1 Shayne Van Ness (Penn State) vs. No. 20 Chance Lamer (Nebraska)

No. 10 Aden Valencia (Stanford) vs. No. 11 Lachlan McNeil (Michigan)

Van Ness won a thriller in SV over Oklahoma State’s Casey Swiderski as the two traded shots like boxers, with the Nittany Lion winning at the buzzer. Valencia and McNeil knocked off the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, to get here.

157 lbs.

No. 1 PJ Duke (Penn State) vs. No. 5 Landon Robideau (Oklahoma State)

No. 2 Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) vs. No. 11 Ty Watters (West Virginia)

Duke has two pins and a tech fall through three matches. ‘Nuff said right? The freshman is electric. Robideau picked No. 4 Kaleb Larkin of Arizona State in SV to get here, so freshman vs. freshman! Watters looks like his best once again as he beat No. 3 Meyer Shapiro in the quarterfinals and will get the reigning champion in Taylor Friday night.

165 lbs.

No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) vs. No. 12 Cesar Alvan (Columbia)

No. 2 Joey Blaze (Purdue) vs. No. 3 Mikey Caliendo (Iowa)

Mesenbrink hasn’t slowed down as he looks for his second title. Alvan is one of the best stories of the tournament, upsetting Dee Lockett and Nicco Ruiz back to back and is an All-American for the first time. Caliendo and Blaze are set for what could be an epic rematch in the semifinals, won by Blaze earlier this year.

174 lbs.

No. 1 Levi Haines (Penn State) vs. No. 5 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa)

No. 3 Christopher Minto (Nebraska) vs. No. 7 Cam Steed (Missouri)

Haines looks like a man possessed, while Kennedy had a war with Carson Kharchla to get here. Minto has taken care of business while Steed won a busted-up bottom quarter of the bracket.

184 lbs.

No. 1 Rocco Welsh (Penn State) vs. No. 5 Brock Mantanona (Michigan)

No. 3 Max McEnelly (Minnesota) vs. No. 7 Angelo Ferrari (Iowa)

Welsh is still undefeated and will be favored over Mantanona, who pinned Brian Soldano of Oklahoma in the quarters. McEnelly and Ferrari should be an epic semifinal. They have not wrestled, but McEnelly finished 3rd last year while Ferarri has only lost to Welsh this year.

197 lbs.

No. 1 Josh Barr (Penn State) vs. No. 5 Joey Novak (Wyoming)

No. 3 Stephen Little (Arkansas-Little Rock) vs. No. 7 Cody Merrill (Oklahoma State)

This is Barr’s world and we’re all living in it! He has bonused his way through the field so far, is 22-0 and hasn’t had a regular decision all year. Novak knocked off the Cinderella story Colton Hawks of Arizona State in the quarterfinals. Merril edged Rutgers’ Remy Cotton while Little won a thriller over reigning All-American Camden McDanel of Nebraska. Little is now a three-time AA.

285 lbs.

No. 1 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) vs. No. 4 AJ Ferrari (Nebraska)

No. 2 Isaac Trumble (NC State) vs. No. 3 Taye Ghadiali (Michigan)

Bastida and Ferrari haven’t wrestled since 2021 when they were both at 197 pounds, a 5-2 decision for Ferrari en route to an NCAA title for Oklahoma State. Trumble and Ghadiali is a battle of giants, literally. Anybody’s weight!