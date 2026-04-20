2026 NFL Draft: Adam Schefter highlights Dexter Lawrence trade, impact on Joe Burrow

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals traded the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants, in exchange for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently revealed the Bengals’ motivation behind the stunning trade.

“Though the move seemed surprising on paper, a few front office executives explained why the deal makes sense for Cincinnati. For starters, the defensive tackle group in this year’s draft is not considered strong,” Schefter wrote. “But one general manager said the defensive tackles in the next two drafts are sub-standard. Lawrence can rightfully be expected to have a bigger impact for the Bengals this season than any DT — and probably any other defensive player — who would have been available at No. 10.

“And then there is a subplot. This is considered to be a hugely significant season for Joe Burrow and his future in Cincinnati. If the Bengals cannot turn it around, some have speculated about whether Burrow might wonder whether he is better off playing in another NFL city. The Bengals had to give Burrow and the franchise the best chance to win now. Lawrence does that, more than any player they could have picked at No. 10.”

The Bengals desperately need to improve their defense this offseason if they hope to return to the heights they achieved during Joe Burrow’s early years with the organization. In the 2025-26 campaign, the Bengals’ defense allowed 380.9 yards per game, the second-most in the league.

With All-Pro linebacker Trey Hendrickson‘s departure this offseason, the Bengals had no choice but to make a massive move. Lawrence should provide immediate aid to Cincinnati’s bleeding defense.

Lawrence is a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection. He boasts 30.5 and 40 tackles for loss in 109 career games. However, it’s worth noting that Lawrence posted career lows in both categories last season.

The Bengals can only hope Lawrence bounces back next season. Along with Dexter Lawrence, the Bengals signed former Seattle Seahawks EDGE Boye Mafe and former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Allen this offseason.

Evidently, a fear of losing Burrow is fueling the Bengals’ offseason moves. While Burrow has remained loyal to Cincinnati throughout his NFL career, he also emphasized his frustration with the team’s shortcomings last season.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it,” Burrow said. “I’ve been through a lot and if it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for? So that’s the mindset I’m trying to bring to the table.”