2026 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks unveils Mock Draft 3.0 featuring shakeup after free agency, trades change needs

In just 30 days, a new crop of talent will be joining the National Football League via the 2026 NFL Draft. The Draft, weak in some areas and strong in others, does not lack star power at all.

Some of the notable names projected to be selected in the First Round include Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and Heisman runner-up Jeremiyah Love. Also included are Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, Jim Thorpe Award winner Caleb Downs, and All-American Arvell Reese.

Heading into the final month of mock drafts, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks shook up his latest projection. Below is the latest projection from Brooks, which features four Ohio State players being selected in the top-10.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Fernando Mendoza seems poised to be the pick to lead the Las Vegas Raiders into a new era. In his lone season at Indiana, Mendoza exploded into the best player in college football. The Cal transfer totaled 3,535 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with six interceptions, leading the Hoosiers to an unblemished 16-0 season.

The Raiders are thirsting for success, as they have not won a playoff game since 2002 (AFC Championship). They suffered their worst season since 2006 with veteran quarterback Geno Smith (who has since been traded to the New York Jets) at the helm, and a shake-up is desperately needed. Mendoza has shown to be an instant impact player who could be the player to finally bring sunshine back to Sin City.

(Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

Just one season removed from allowing the second most points per game in the NFL (29.6), the New York Jets are projected to add some help on the defensive line. Bucky Brooks projects that New York will boost its defense, by selecting Texas Tech EDGE rusher David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick. Bailey recorded 52 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles last season.

Bailey, who transferred to Lubbock for his final season of college football, emerged as one of the biggest game-wreckers in the sport. His strong play was a catalyst for Texas Tech‘s first-ever Big 12 Championship, and in turn, its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

It was yet another miserable season for the Arizona Cardinals, who finished with a 3-14 record missed the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. NFL.com has the Cardinals landing on Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the third overall pick. Reese, a reigning First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selection, recorded 112 tackles, seven sacks, and two pass deflections across two seasons.

The Cardinals’ defense, which allowed. 357.7 YPG last season (27th in NFL), is in need of a massive boost. Reese, who helped the Buckeyes to a National Championship in 2024, would be a strong addition for organization.

Star Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has skyrocketed up NFL Draft boards over the past month. In NFL.com’s latest Mock, he is projected to head to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 4 overall pick. The addition of love to Tennessee’s offense would instantly give them their most dynamic player since Derrick Henry.

Across three seasons in South Bend, Love recorded 2,882 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2025, and was named a Unanimous All-American and the Doak Walker Award recipient. Tennessee is seeking a return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Bringing in one of college football’s biggest playmakers would certainly be a strong start.

Sonny Styles (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Styles wowed with a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 43.5″ vertical jump, skyrocketing him to a projected top-five pick in the Draft. Across four seasons at Ohio State, Styles recorded 244 tackles, 22.5 TFL, and 9.0 sacks. The Ohio native is an experienced prospect who would instantly contribute to Jim Harbaugh‘s defense in New York.

New York hired the former Baltimore head coach this offseason, after he and the Ravens agreed to part ways after 18 seasons. The Giants are desperately seeking a return to relevance in the NFL, as they’ve made the postseason just twice since its Super Bowl victory in 2011. Putting together a strong defense, to pair with a young offense, could work out nicely for the organization.

Although he may not have even been the best wide receiver at Ohio State last season, Carnell Tate is projected to be drafted No. 6 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Tate emerged as Julian Sayin‘s WR2 (behind Jeremiah Smith) last season, hauling in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He would be joining a WR core consisting of Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Isaiah Bond.

After a wide-cast search, Cleveland landed on former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new head coach. Monken has worked with wide receivers such as Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, and Rashod Bateman in recent history, and could add Tate to that group.

With the seventh overall pick, the Washington Commanders are projected to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. A pick that Washington fans have been clamoring for, Downs would make an immediate impact on a struggling Commanders defense. Last season, Washington ranked last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (384.0 YPG) and 27th in points allowed per game (26.5 PPG).

Downs was one of the best defensive players in all of college football over the past three seasons (one at Alabama and two at Ohio State), racking up 256 tackles, 10 pass deflections, six interceptions, and 1.5 sacks. Washington’s offense, led by Jayden Daniels, has shown to be good enough to reach the NFC Championship Game (2024). It will need some help from the defense, however, to reach those heights once again. Downs would be a much-celebrated pick for the organization.

(Arianna Grainey | Imagn Images)

If the New Orleans Saints do in fact select Arizona State star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough would be adding a massive weapon to his repertoire. Shough, who was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, was a pleasant surprise in his rookie season. Tyson hauled in 136 catches for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns across two seasons in Tempe and would form a solid 1-2 WR punch alongside Chris Olave.

With Shough leading the way, New Orleans won four of its final five regular season games and just narrowly missed out on the postseason. Adding another playmaker to the Saints’ offense would surely make them a contender to win the NFC South next season.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Just one season removed from making their third consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are selecting No. 9 in the NFL Draft. NFL.com projects that Andy Reid and the Chiefs will be boosting their Miami OT Francis Mauigoa at pick No. 5. He is one of three Miami players projected to go in the First Round of the Draft (along with Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor).

Mauigoa was an anchor of Miami‘s offensive line this past season. The Hurricanes snuck into the College Football Playoff and made a run to the National Championship before falling just short of their first title since 2001. Of the last five offensive tackles selected in the top-five picks in the NFL Draft (Will Campbell, Joe Alt, Andrew Thomas, Brandon Scherff, and Greg Robinson), two have been named Pro Bowlers (Alt and Scherff).

Although many Bengals fans have been hoping the organization would get the chance to draft in-state star Caleb Downs, NFL.com has Cincinnati selecting LSU CB Mansoor Delane. With Downs off the board at pick No. 7 in this mock, selecting the next best defensive back seems like the best case scenario for the organization. Last season, Cincinnati ranked second-to-last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (380.9 YPG) and third-to-last in points allowed per game (28.9 PPG).

Across four collegiate seasons (three at Virginia Tech, one at LSU), Delane boasts 191 career tackles with 27 pass deflections, eight interceptions, and four forced fumbles. The secondary has been one of Cincinnati’s biggest weakness over the past few seasons, and the addition of Delane would be massive in helping plug that hole.

Picks 11-28

11. Miami Dolphins: OlaivavegaIoane Ioane, G, Penn State

12. Dallas Cowboys: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

16. New York Jets: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

17. Detroit Lions: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

20. Dallas Cowboys: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

22. Los Angeles Chargers: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

24. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

25. Chicago Bears: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

26. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

27. San Francisco 49ers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas Tech

28. Houston Texans: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

30. Miami Dolphins: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

31. New England Patriots: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina