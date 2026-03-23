2026 NFL Draft: Dan Orlovsky calls Ty Simpson 'QB1' over Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky called Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson “QB1” over Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza (Indiana). Mendoza is widely considered the No. 1 overall pick for the Las Vegas Raiders in April.

Simpson might very well be the second best quarterback or the second one taken in the draft. Some mock drafts have him in the first round, at least in the back end, or teams evening trading back into the first round to draft him.

But based on the tape, Orlovsky seems to prefer Simpson over Mendoza going into the spring. How that shakes out when they both play pro snaps remain to be seen.

“I think Ty Simpson is QB1,” Orlovsky said on Get Up. “I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class. I think when you look at the body of work and what was asked of these two quarterbacks, you have to start with the question, who needed to do more to carry their football team to play well? Ty Simpson, and it’s not close. Between those two quarterbacks who took more games over throughout the course of the season? Ty Simpson, it’s not even close.

“And if we’re asking like, okay, we’re trying to see what you are as a player in college and what you’re going to be asked to do in the NFL, and what translates, I start with, what do you do in moments of panic with the football? Because that’s really what separates good to great.”

This was Simpson’s first year as a starter and he finished with 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.5% completion percentage. Mendoza had 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72% completion percentage.

“I would tell you that Ty Simpson is more consistent in that regard. There’s not a ton of moments of panic out of Fernando Mendoza,” Orlovsky said. “And then there’s moments when he immediately drops his eyes and becomes a runner. Ty Simpson, more consistent in that ‘what the guy was asked to do.’ More NFL throws. When I say NFL throws, I’m talking 15, 20, 25 yard in-routes, crossing routes, deep corner or sale routes.

“Ty Simpson, and it’s not even close in that regard, downfield throws, the posts and the goes, I think they’re close. Mendoza throws a lot of go routes, and he’s good at it, but I think they’re close. RPO, get it out, that’s probably what Mendoza’s offense was, right? And then I think throwing on the move, they’re both relatively equal. So when it comes to moments of panic and big throws, real NFL throws, I think it’s clearly Ty Simpson.”