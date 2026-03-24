2026 NFL Draft: Dan Orlovsky emphatically states Fernando Mendoza is not QB1 for 'everybody on Earth'

Dan Orlovsky sparked debate last week when the former Detroit Lions quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst boldly declared Alabama‘s Ty Simpson was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class over Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza, the overwhelming betting favorite to go No. 1 overall on April 23. Orlovsky’s hot take received immediate pushback from NFL pundits and fans, but that didn’t stop him from doubling down during a Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

In fact, Orlovsky definitively pushed back when host Pat McAfee introduced him by suggesting “it seems like everybody on Earth except for you” believes Mendoza is the unquestioned top QB in this year’s class. Mendoza, the reigning 2025 Heisman Trophy winner who led the Hoosiers to the program’s first-ever national championship in football in January, is currently the betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with -10,000 odds according to BetMGM. Meanwhile, Simpson is tied with seven other players with the eighth-best odds (+50,000) to be the top overall pick, per BetMGM.

But, according to Orlovsky, not all NFL coaches and general managers are in complete agreement that Mendoza should be the first quarterback off the board April 23.

“To the comment that it seems that everybody on Earth thinks that Fernando Mendoza is the first quarterback or QB1, that’s not true. I can factually tell you that’s not a real thing,” Orlovsky told McAfee on Tuesday. “… I finally got done with Ty’s (tape) about a week ago, (and) I felt strongly that he was the No. 1 quarterback in the class. I can tell you — and I’m not going to tell you who — but I probably texted 12-15 general managers/decision-making coaches in the NFL the very simple text of: ‘Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class,’ and two people got back to me with a disagreement. It was some form of like ‘agree,’ … sometimes it was a thumbs up (emoji), sometimes it was a gif of like ‘Yes!’”

"For me Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class..



I can tell you that multiple decision makers in the NFL feel the same way" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ocCO9FVw6C — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 24, 2026

Orlovsky’s revelation prompted some jeering from The Pat McAfee Show crew, including references to social media speculation that Orlovsky’s support for Simpson is rooted in the fact that they’re both represented by the same agency, CAA (Creative Artists Agency). The ESPN analyst flatly refuted that claim.

“CAA’s a very big agency, they have a lot of people. … I would just say I’m not nearly important enough to CAA financially for them to pay me to say something about a kid that might be the 20th pick in the draft. I don’t make enough money for them to pay me to say that,” Orlovsky added. “There is no ulterior motive behind this. … It just comes from me, I guess it’s the battle of traits vs. tape. I’m confident in my opinion that Ty Simpson’s tape is more impressive to me. … I believe he dominated more games, I believe he was asked to do more things that look like common NFL things, I believe that he played on a team that he had to elevate more. … If I’m wrong I’ll hear it on a daily basis.”

While Mendoza remains the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick of the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2026 NFL Draft, Simpson is considered the draft’s second-best quarterback and a sure-fire first-round draft pick. In fact, multiple mock drafts currently project the former Alabama QB could be a Top 15-20 pick as he continues to climb NFL draft boards.