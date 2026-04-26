2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper reveals grades for all 32 teams

The 2026 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror and ESPN’s Mel Kiper revealed his grades for all 32 teams in the league. Some were far better than others, but of course, we just got done with the selection process!

There were five teams who landed at A- or above, so you can say they crushed their picks and moves. As you move down the list, sometimes teams were forced to reach or they made head scratching moves.

Nonetheless, we’ll break down Kiper’s list from Pittsburgh. Let’s start with the best collection of talent.

1. Cleveland Browns: A

Kiper puts the Browns at the top of his rankings post-draft. Cleveland beefed up at WR and OT, bringing in Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Austin Barber.

Not only that, they added intriguing prospects Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (S), Parker Brailsford (center) and Justin Jefferson (LB). But perhaps one move that could pay dividends down the line is QB Taylen Green, a sixth round pick.

2. Dallas Cowboys: A

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The Cowboys get an ‘A’ grade from Kiper after three days of selections. Perhaps their biggest grab was getting Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall. Downs is arguably the best pound for pound player in the class.

Pass rush was a big need too and grabbing Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham should pay off. Dallas made it count in the fourth round as well, grabbing Drew Shelton, Devin Moore and LT Overton all within 25 picks.

3. Las Vegas Raiders: A

The Raiders might get an ‘A’ from Kiper just based on taking Heisman-winning QB Fernando Mendoza first overall! But, they attacked their defense with Treydan Stukes and Keyron Crawford with the next two picks.

Perhaps they got a steal with Jermod McCoy at CB in Round 4, despite his injury concerns and not playing in 2025. Mike Washington Jr. is an explosive running back out of Arkansas as well (Round 4).

4. Philadelphia Eagles: A

The Eagles just started landing the best player available rather than needs, resulting in this grade from Kiper. Makai Lemon looks to be the new WR2 next to DeVonta Smith if the Eagles do indeed trade AJ Brown. The Biletnikoff winner ended up on a Super Bowl contender.

Philly also added tight end Eli Stowers and massive OT Markel Bell. Heck, developmental QB Cole Payton is headed there too! Kiper even referenced the Eagles’ trade of two third round picks to the Vikings to land veteran LB Jonathan Greenard. What a weekend.

5. New York Jets: A-

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Could the Jets finally turn things around? This draft indicates a great core for New York, making Kiper give them an ‘A.’ David Bailey will be an instant impact pass rusher and Kenyon Sadiq will contribute right away at tight end.

It doesn’t stop there: Omar Cooper Jr. and D’Angelo Ponds, teammates at national champion Indiana, reunite here and should be contributors immediately at WR and CB. The one that’s really interesting is how they’ll handle the development of QB Cade Klubnik after grabbing him in the fourth round.

6. Baltimore Ravens: B+

The Ravens are in the top 10 of Kiper’s grades, but land a B+ here. Vega Ioane should be solid at guard right away and Zion Young proves to be the pass rusher that could bring a jolt!

The Ravens got a talented pass catcher for Lamar Jackson, drafting Ja’Kobi Lane out of USC in the third round, as well as Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt in the fourth. A few tweaks from head coach Jesse Minter and this team could be on a run to the Super Bowl.

7. Indianapolis Colts: B+

The Colts are in the same boat as the Ravens in terms of the draft, per Kiper. CJ Allen provides an instant impact at linebacker (second round) while A.J. Haulcy shores up the secondary (third round).

It was mostly defense for Indianapolis, as they also added Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher in the fourth round. Perhaps a seventh round steal in Deion Burks (WR, Oklahoma) could pay off this season.

8. New York Giants: B+

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Kiper gave the Giants a B+ for their efforts this weekend as they landed Arvell Reese at No. 5 overall. They have a treasure trove of pass rushers now!

Francis Mauigoa was next at No. 10, giving the Giants two elite players that can start as rookies. As far as the rest, Malachi Fields will serve to be a nice role player at WR, potentially WR2 behind Malik Nabers. J.C. Davis is an intriguing tackle prospect too.

9. Arizona Cardinals: B

The Cardinals struck big with the No. 3 overall pick, drafting Jeremiyah Love. The best running back in the class should provide a great boost to the offense.

Arizona addressed offense early, selecting guard Chase Bisontis in the second round and then took a flier on Miami QB Carson Beck in the third round. As Kiper noted, they could not ignore quarterback here and Beck is a worthy prospect to develop based on his tape.

10. Carolina Panthers: B

To round out the top 10, Kiper graded the Panthers at a ‘B,’ although they weren’t alone. Carolina shored up the offensive line with a first round tackle in Monroe Freeling and flipped the script with defensive tackle Lee Hunter in the second.

Bryce Young will get a new weapon in Chris Brazzell II out of Tennessee (third round) as well. Kiper preferred tight end there, but noted Brazzell’s 6-foot-4 frame and speed (4.37 second 40) that’ll make him a serious red zone threat.

Mel Kiper reveals NFL Draft grades, No. 11 to 32

11. Chicago Bears: B

12. Cincinnati Bengals: B

13. Detroit Lions: B

14. Kansas City Chiefs: B

15. Los Angeles Chargers: B

16. Miami Dolphins: B

17. New England Patriots: B

18. New Orleans Saints: B

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: B

20. Washington Commanders: B

21. Buffalo Bills: B-

22. Seattle Seahawks: B-

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B-

24. Atlanta Falcons: C+

25. Denver Broncos: C+

26. Green Bay Packers: C+

27. Houston Texans: C+

28. Los Angeles Rams: C+

29. Tennessee Titans: C+

30. Jacksonville Jaguars: C

31. Minnesota Vikings: C

32. San Francisco 49ers: C