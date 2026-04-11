Carson Beck might be flying under the radar going into the 2026 NFL Draft, per ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck. The former quarterback likes what he’s seen out of the Miami signal caller after a long college career.

With all of the focus on Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, the national champ and Heisman winner, as well Alabama’s Ty Simpson, Beck is almost forgotten. But he could be a solid pick after the first or second round.

“I think it’s Carson Beck. And, you know, a lot of times we do focus on the guys that are going at the top of the first round, and guys that are, you know, trying to find their way into the first round,” Hasselbeck said on SportsCenter. “But Carson Beck, at one point early in his career, was viewed as a guy that could be a top 10 pick, and, you know, a bad elbow injury at Georgia kind of derailed that.

“He’s got over 40 starts playing high level college football, threw 88 touchdowns in his college career, and at six-four, he’s checking a lot of boxes in terms of a guy that, when you evaluate anything, but the things that he does can translate to the next level. I think he is a player that will fall outside of the first round. But when he gets into a team’s camp, and gets into, you know, an organization, could end up kind of finding his way with his ability to become a starter in the National Football League, which is not typical with guys that are drafted outside the first round.”

This past season, Beck threw for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 72.4% completion percentage. His touchdown total and completion percentage were career highs in 2025.

Beck began his career at Georgia in 2020 and took over as the starter in 2023, throwing for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six picks. But he doubled his interception total the next year, injured his elbow and hit the transfer portal for his final season.

So, it was a bit of a resurgence for Beck in 2025 playing for the Hurricanes. Sure, he tossed 12 turnovers to the other team, but he looked calm, cool and collected for most of the year and led Miami to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

As a member of the Class of 2020, Beck was a four-star recruit out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 34 overall prospect in the state, the No. 16 quarterback in the class and the No. 225 overall prospect in the class.