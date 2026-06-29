2026 QB Impact Study: Auburn's Byrum Brown

Welcome to the middle of summer – also known as Talking Season – when we again look over rosters, and again predict the schedule, and again talk the year out before a single snap is taken.

Power Rankings and Way-too-Early Lists aside, QB Talk always seems to rise above the noise and drive a good deal of narratives. And, I wanted to join to discussion.

Fresh off the annual QB Impact Study, where I chart the nation’s top returning passers against their hardest opponents, I wanted to shine some light on the ones who I expect to be among the most impactful in 2026. Metrics that matter, traits that translate versus worthwhile adversaries, or “good on good”– that kinda thing.

This piece will focus on Auburn-transfer Byrum Brown, a weapon leveling up to the Power4 with traits that translate but not many metrics that matter.

Byrum Brown — Auburn, Impact QB No. 14

RS SR · 6’3 231 · 77.8 ESPN QBR

Trait Tags

Rocket launcher

Dink and chuck

Backyard baller

Mechanical Kinks

Prototypical size

Flimsy floor

Impact Study Grades

Style Overall Ceiling Floor Accuracy Mobilty Arm Processing Pressure Handle Rhythm Passer B+ B+ C- C- A- A C B-

Skinny:

Big, burly, bounding QB with plus arm talent but stupendously erratic throwing motion and mechanics. Arguably the strongest arm in college football as well as the most wayward. Catchability has improved but a Veer and Shoot operation hides a lot of his inconsistencies.

Byrum Browns’s Impact Study Pass Chart

Opponents (6): Boise St. (9-4), Florida (4-8), Miami (10-2), N. Texas (11-2), Memphis (8-4), and Navy (9-2)

Mechanics & Processing

Brown has a live arm with real potential to be a dynamic passer. But when discussing his mechanics, best bring a broom, because they’re a mess. Frankly, anyone that has seen him throw a few passes can instantly clock his jerky gunslinging style. He rears back, brings the ball down to his hip, and back up again to drive throws in a long, looping motion that often telegraphs where he’s targeting. Hard for me to call it aesthetically pleasing.

He tends to keep his weight on his back foot and predominantly fires from a wide base. This can cause passes to sail at all levels and make it a struggle to control downfield offerings. On the other side of the coin, Brown’s longer targets can feature an exaggerated front step, which causes a number of his attempts to die – a frustrating happenstance for someone with a certified chooch.

In rhythm, his transfer of weight is sturdy. But there are still a decent amount of examples of failing to keep his feet rooted to the turf in the act of throwing. Muddy pockets are a major culprit. They consistently truncate his operation and release more by his collarbone, yielding some of his funkiest reps.

Hampered by Alex Golesh’s Veer and Shoot scheme, Brown’s processing skills aren’t the sharpest. Some of his long time to throw rests in the offense’s vertical choice patterns that inherently take longer to develop. And if only two dudes are running twin routes, he has nowhere else to look. The scheme rarely asks him to perform complex reads or peep at areas with a high concentration of defenders. Lacking great anticipation, he’s prone to buffers, unless executing the offense’s quick and RPO game.

These easy buttons riddled his spray and allowed him to play pitch and catch with his wideouts versus soft coverage frequently. A relatively small percentage of his throws attacked the midrange; even fewer over the middle. His placement stats ballooned as a result. A seemingly awesome turnaround, but it presents to be a mirage of metrics. And, his standing is hardly helped with the copious “check with me” audibles, where all calls and direction comes from the sideline.

Arm & Accuracy

Brown might have the tools, but he’s far from crafty. A chucker, he can lack the delicacy and touch needed to manufacture downfield completions. Truthfully, he’s improved putting more air under his deep ball. But still, a large portion are deliberate liners. This leaves very little room for error and makes life a little harder on his targets tracking throws.

But despite the Veer and Shoot’s affinity for homeruns, he wasn’t out to crank things up to 11 in terms of distance. His downfield offerings failed to excite from a tape standpoint. Too many suffered from sour accuracy. Too few wowed or reminded me of his bazooka right arm. But, the lack of pizzazz and concerted approach in this area of the field saw Brown keep more balls in play compared to his younger self. With a tad more loft, he traded in a potentially perfect throw for more consistently serviceable ones.

Ultimately, his Deep placement figures turned out to be one of the brightest spots on his profile.

But beyond that, his Muppet-like mechanics took a hatchet to his pass profile. Without consistent, smooth dropbacks, his location was all over the place. Brown’s midrange Accuracy% fell into the group’s bottom5. When excluding screens and RPOs, his 53.2 percent clip sat on the wrong side of the Impact average. Less than half were deemed accurate after the first three games of his sample.

And yet, the place where his big arm struggled to capture victories the most was against tight windows. Both his eyes and elongated throwing motion invited plenty of contests against his hardest opponents. The practice just never made perfect. Brown was just as likely to throw an on-target attempt as an interceptable throw in this context. Captain Obvious wanted me to remind you, that’s well below standard. With telegraphs so blatant, it should surprise no one that some were returned to sender. Until he can learn to maximize his throwing motion and eliminate some kinks, defense will seemingly always have an edge breaking on these throws.

Glass half-full, Brown’s improvement in overall catchability shouldn’t be dismissed. Sure, scouts can want finer accuracy and consistency all over. But if he can routinely give his pass catchers tries at his targets, while raising his floor with his legs, he and Auburn’s offense will be all the more difficult to defend. Other than his poor intermediate clip, every single breakout saw Brown’s Uncatchable% trump the Impact average.

Mobility & Pressure

Brown moves very well, even with a prototypical build at 6-foot-3, 231-pounds. He can glide and is purported to run a 4.7 40-yard dash. And that giddy-up often helped him win the edge, scoot by a flat-footed defender, or keep a broken play alive.

But, his formidable frame often is his elevator pitch. Constructed to withstand contact, his post-engagement balance is among the best in the QB class. He’s a difficult bull to corral solo; especially if he’s built up steam. Roughly 56% of his tries with initial defense contact behind the line of scrimmage resulted in a positive gain – the 4th-best clip in the Impact Study.

Though the physicality was there in spades, his touches aren’t always consistent. Both Brown’s designed run and scramble Success Rates are average at best.

The use of his legs are all over his tape. No duh, he did rush for over 1,000 yards across 2025. And while his efficiency was blah and he could be considered a compiler, Brown’s athleticism in the open field is a cut above. He logged the Study’s 2nd-most designed runs and 4th-most yards. A sixth of his tries gained at least ten yards versus only 9 percent going for a loss. A handful of highlight plays were negated due to penalties, but he still logged more erased sacks than taken ones against his hardest opponents.

As a passer on the move, Brown is pretty adequate. He certainly prefers to rev his wheels and run when outside the pocket, but his placement stats largely exceeded expectations beating Impact averages. Behind one of the lowest Uncatchable% in this context, over half of these tries beat situational goals.

But as a playmaker trying to conjure up a chunk completion, Brown’s aggressiveness had a downside ala a good amount of interceptable passes. Drops warped the numbers, sure. But he was twice as likely to toss a turnover-worthy throw than log an explosive beyond the bookends.

This imbalance of splash plays and interceptables also materialized in Brown’s general snaps versus pressure. Again, he held his own delivering a serviceable amount of accurate throws and negated heat. Over a third of his dropbacks experienced pressure. Still, too many were placed near defenders. And knowing how many schedule breaks Auburn tends to get, he said facetiously, War Eagle cannot afford those giveaways if they’re to win 8 or more games this fall.

Passing Floor / In Structure

Not to sound like a broken record, but Brown’s mechanics distorted his spray and produced pretty stinky precision. Behind a subpar Accuracy% and Adjusted Completion% on pure dropbacks, he was 1-of-12 of his peers to don a negative Explosive:Interceptable ratio. That much loco location is a stout red flag.

Still, optimists will ride the recent rise in keeping attempts in play. Plus, they’ll preach the importance of reps to keep working out the kinks. But at what point is enough enough? Well statistically, assuming he keeps a similar volume, Brown would only need to be accurate on one additional pass per game. More than an accomplishable goal. And what if he made it two, three, or even six? Pie in the sky math, of course, but the Veer and Shoot is very good at gaming the numbers.

Pessimists will continue to point to his untrustworthiness and shortcomings executing conventional concepts. His pass floor is far from firm. No question, butterfingers butchered his bottomline. But, Brown is miles behind his contemporaries in terms of being asked to conduct a full-fledged passing game. Without guises to move defenders, his goading gaze routinely sabotaged his stats and ruined his resume. Here he was at his most inaccurate and conservative. Dropped picks helped his ANY/A stay respectable, but clear cracks have formed in his profile.

Continuity is squarely in Brown’s corner. In addition to running it back with Golesh’s spread scheme for the 4th-straight season, dozens of former teammates will be at his side on the Plains. Without having to learn a new language, playbook, or routine, he could be ready to take the college football world by storm right away. His golden gifts give him a fair margin of error. He’s experienced. And, he’s ripe to live up to his potential – or be the latest in a long line of toosly QBs who couldn’t put it all together.

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Bad Take Brooks sees a: Jake Locker type