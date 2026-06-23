2026 QB Impact Study: Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

Welcome to June – also known as Talking Season – when we again look over rosters, and again predict the schedule, and again talk the year out before a single snap is taken.

Power Rankings and Way-too-Early Lists aside, QB Talk always seems to rise above the noise and drive a good deal of narratives. And, I wanted to join to discussion.

Fresh off the annual QB Impact Study, where I chart the nation’s top returning passers against their hardest opponents, I wanted to shine some light on the ones who I expect to be among the most impactful in 2026. Metrics that matter, traits that translate versus worthwhile adversaries, or “good on good”– that kinda thing.

This piece will focus on Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, one of the most intriguing young passers in the game.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele — Cal, Impact QB No. 9

SO · 6’3 225 · 58.5 ESPN QBR

Trait Tags

Left-handed lasers

Tight window winner

Prototypical size

Heatseeker

Mechanical kinks

Elevator

Impact Study Grades

Style Overall Ceiling Floor Accuracy Mobility Arm Processing Pressure Handle Big Arm Passer B A B+ B- C+ A C+ B-

Skinny:

A developing big arm that’s keen on beating tight coverage. Skilled at leveraging routes, utilizing a variety of throwing speeds, and serving up catchable passes. A talent that elevates and wins in the margins. Some mechanical and processing issues; but that’s natural for his age.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele‘s Impact Study Pass Chart

Opponents (6): Minnesota (7-5), San Diego St. (9-3), N. Carolina (4-8), Virginia (10-3), Louisville (8-4), and SMU (8-4)

Mechanics & Processing

JKS routinely shows off the goods and his blessed left arm. No doubt, he’s a playmaker who already has helped elevate his offense’s profile. Rocking a snappy whip motion, he can generate impressive velocity and effortlessly flip throws downfield. The upper body talent is real. Like many slingers his age, he’s dabbled altering his platforms and emulating the great Patrick Mahomes. And when he’s honed in, he teases a special upside.

He particularly shined when targeting tight windows. For a large portion of his sample, he had a heatseeking M.O. where he hardly was dissuaded from testing contested coverage. While his control and discipline keeping throws out of harm’s way improved as the season progressed, that’s admittedly a dangerous style of play that could result in giveaways, as eye poppingly-pleasing as seeing those wins can be.

And, that’s double true if the Golden Bear fails to address a number of his mechanical flaws over the next couple of years. Without so, he’ll fall well short of becoming the best version of himself.

Many boo boos involve his lower body. JKS can rear and dip his back hip when throwing; and on follow-throughs, he can be prone to hunching, shrinking, and shying. As one might suspect, that wonkiness hurt his placement stats as a first-year.

As a hard thrower, sometimes he’s a beat out of step and his natural momentum can further pull him off his mark and affect his location. Overly throwing from narrow bases, he often took baby steps ahead of winding up. Sometimes, he’d slip and lose his kilter. And others, his awesome arm won the rep anyway.

The biggest reservations, however, lie in how Sagapolutele can come along reading coverages and making more optimal decisions. Processing is the clearest developmental hurdle, and again, not uncommon for a true freshman starter. He drops his eyes, locks onto targets, doesn’t clock open men, and haults to collect himself on the move instead of staying in motion. Bad eyes on key reps led to avoidable negative plays. You know, your classic rookie mistakes.

Still, JKS’s sample also showed flashes of good presnap identification and the ability to move off reads when settled. Especially reading vertical stems, he looked comfortable well beyond his years. He commonly leveraged routes outside the numbers and sculpted completions with little room to spare.

Arm & Accuracy

JKS kept foes honest with an average usage of downfield throws. Since his receivers weren’t the best burners or separators, splash plays had to manifest from timing, rhythm, and leverage – often beating the aforementioned tight coverage.

And though he’s solid deep, his midrange spray can provide a sense of comfort. A good amount of backshoulders and honeyhole stabs are included in his Impact sample. Yes, the soon-to-be-sophomore did risk the biscuit and got burnt. But, none of his peers posted a lower Midrange Uncatchable% than his 9.1 percent. Additionally, he ranked 13/44 in the group in general Accuracy on all throws over ten yards downfield.

To be very clear, Sagapolutele has certifiable juice as a passer. Even though he didn’t seek to stretch the field, he frequently conquered tight coverage, threaded needles, varied his speeds, and dotted downfield pass catchers. One of his favorite options last year was listed at 5-foot-7. Think about that. You know how skilled one has to be to navigate that under normal circumstances, let alone when trying to bypass contested windows?

Plus, it bears (Golden Bears?) mentioning that drops tremendously undercut JKS’s numbers. A seventh of his throws against his hardest opponents fell incomplete thanks to butterfingers. Basically, every bottomline in every breakout was affected.

That’s why there’s extra emphasis in what his arm can do. His stats might not pop like some others, but he’s easily one of the most talented throwers in college football. The kinks and quirks down low are clear hurdles. But, time and reps can fix that. And, I’m optimistic that ultimately will be the case.

All in all, JKS might not have been dropping dimes on every dropback, but he was quite skilled at consistently serving up catchable attempts. That might have meant his guy had to make a play on a pure tossup, but he tended to keep passes in play, plays alive, and hunt for potential gains.

Mobility & Pressure

Sagapolutele can move, but he’s not a runner. Fluidity with his arm talent delivered a great accuracy profile outside the pocket – where almost 22% of his throws occurred. And with lots of on-target tries, half of his throws beyond the bookends beat situational goals.

Cal featured plenty of rollouts and dash looks to cut the field in half and help JKS diagnose and distribute. And again based on most of his stats, it was a fine ploy. Yet, work outside the pocket, accentuated his arm hubris and proclivity to fire passes with poor footwork. Far too many throws were interceptable. And certainly, that made the spotlight on him brighter. Opponents wanted to turn up the heat and test his resolve.

JKS is deceptively strong. He recorded a few erasures where he went Hulk-mode, shed rushers, and kept the play alive. Though he only negated 7 sacks in our study and averaged 3.2 yards/touch as a rusher, that trait is another glimpse into how phenomenal he can ultimately be.

When Sagapolutele was passing under pressure, he tended to let his arm bail him out. He did buffer earlier in his sample. But as games went along, his composure and decisiveness grew. Despite a low number of erasures and a high Pressure Rate, his Sack Rate and Dropback Conversion Ratio were bang average. Time and time again, he’d deliver a strike just ahead of a hurry as he donned a high ADOT, Success Rate, and Explosive Pass Rate.

While his arm was strong enough to mitigate a lot of different types of adversity last year, pressure affected JKS’s ball placement more consistently. This is where his poor footwork really needs to shore up in year two. Otherwise, regression is on the horizon. It will be awfully difficult to run back those stout results with continued shaky placement under the gun; especially since more figurative pressure is on him to help drag Cal to CFB relevance. All else considered, those marks are more than acceptable for a freshman P4 starter. But in the context of good starters, they’re decidedly dece.

Passing Floor / In Structure

Yes, our guy still has a little too much YOLO in his game, especially off play action. Nearly 45% of his throws moved the chains or netted six points. But at the same time, a fifth of his throws were turnover-worthy. It remains to be seen if this was a side effect of momentarily taking his eyes off the defense, footwork balance, or a general fluke. But Cal’s staff didn’t feel the most comfortable feeding him with play fakes. His 14.3 percent rate was bottom8 in the Impact group.

But that can be cleaned up, like his mechanical kinks. And from a charting perspective, his boo boos waned in the later games as he sought more surefire completions.

And when gauging his offerings without things that can boost or hurt one’s bottomline – screens, RPOs, play actions, pressures, throws outside the pocket – JKS remained a serious performer. With a fifth, I say again, a fifth of his spray in this breakout resulting in a drop, his stats stink. But, his placement metrics were more than promising. Plus, he was almost twice as likely to log a 20+ yard completion as a turnover-worthy throw.

JKS has clear value exceeding expectations in things on the margins: play outside the pocket, tight windows, facing pressure. And even though he’s still raw working within structure and drops muddy up his metrics, he’s a dynamo in the making. Frankly, he has gifts you can’t coach. And his divine ability to deliver footballs is on the short list of passers to come through the last decade.

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Bad Take Brooks sees a: Left-handed Caleb Williams